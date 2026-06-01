Marilyn Monroe: The Architect of Her Own Image

A new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday, showcasing her as a complex and multifaceted individual who was not just a passive subject, but an active architect of her own image.

For Marilyn Monroe 's 100th anniversary, photographer Lawrence Schiller shares the story of their nude photoshoot for the 1962 comedy Something's Got to Give. Monroe was not just a passive subject, but an active architect of her own image.

She had a keen sense of control over her image, often editing and even destroying photos that she didn't like. Schiller recalls the time Monroe jumped into the pool during a photoshoot, disregarding the director's commands, and swam to where the light was better. This was not just a case of Monroe being difficult, but rather her attempt to reclaim her image and take control of her own narrative.

As curator Rosie Broadley writes in the accompanying catalogue, Monroe 'not only performed, but also directed and claimed the right to veto any images she did not like.

' The National Portrait Gallery show, timed for what would have been Monroe's 100th birthday, portrays the star as a complex and multifaceted individual, rather than just a 'messy' blond bombshell. Monroe's relationship with her photographers was not just one of trust, but also of mutual respect and understanding. She would often joke with them, but also make them aware of her subtext and what she was trying to convey through her performances.

As Eve Arnold, another of Monroe's photographers, noted, Monroe was like a woman in pursuit of her lost self, with the photographer seeming to give her what she was missing. The show also highlights Monroe's struggles with her mental health and her dependency on alcohol and prescription drugs. Despite her fragile state, Monroe was able to convey her vitality and energy through her performances, often at odds with the reality of her life.

The show is a testament to Monroe's strength and resilience, and her ability to take control of her own image and narrative





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Marilyn Monroe National Portrait Gallery Lawrence Schiller Rosie Broadley Eve Arnold

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