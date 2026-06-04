Marjane Satrapi, Creator of 'Persepolis,' Dies at 56

Marjane Satrapi, the French-Iranian artist and filmmaker known for her graphic novel memoir Persepolis, has died at age 56. Her family said she died of sadness after her husband's death last year. She was celebrated for giving a voice to Iranian women and challenging Western perceptions.

Marjane Satrapi , the acclaimed French-Iranian artist, filmmaker, and graphic novel ist best known for her landmark comic book memoir Persepolis , has died at the age of 56.

In a statement provided to Agence France-Presse, family members said she died of sadness following the death of her husband, Swedish producer Mattias Ripa, who passed away on April 8 last year. Later that month, a series of messages posted on Satrapi's Instagram account revealed the phrase: For I lost the love of my life. Tributes have poured in from across French politics and culture.

President Emmanuel Macron described Satrapi as a great artist who turned her Iranian childhood into a universal tale, adding that with her childlike perspective, irony, tenderness, and inner demons, she created a moving world with which readers identified. Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the French National Assembly, wrote on X that Satrapi had turned her work into an act of freedom, giving a face and a voice to the Iranian revolution and proudly carrying the fight for women's freedom and dignity.

Born in 1969 in Rasht, Iran, near the Caspian Sea, Satrapi was raised in Tehran by her father, an engineer, and her mother, a dress designer. As a teenager, she left Iran after her parents sent her to Europe to continue her education, hoping to spare her from the restrictions imposed under the Islamic Republic. She eventually settled in France, arriving in 1994 and becoming a French citizen in 2006.

In 2000, she published Persepolis, a comic book memoir that became an international publishing phenomenon. The book tells the story of a rebellious and outspoken young girl navigating the upheaval in Iran after the shah is overthrown in 1979 and the establishment of the Islamic Republic. It follows the protagonist's attempts to understand the country's violence and ideological control before she is sent alone to Europe at the age of 14.

Satrapi said Persepolis was about making Western readers reflect on the humanity of Iranian people, that Oh, they're actually human beings like us. The memoir sold millions of copies, establishing Satrapi as one of the most widely read Iranian authors in the world, and its success challenged many Western assumptions about Iranian society and culture.

Satrapi later co-directed the animated film adaptation of Persepolis, which became an international hit and earned her a place in Oscar history as the first woman nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. She has said that the purpose of her comic books was to reassure young Iranians that they were being heard and supported by the outside world, emphasizing that if they kill you and the whole world doesn't care, that is unacceptable.

Drawing, she believed, is the first language of human beings, before writing, before even talking, before words. Satrapi went on to direct five feature films, including Radioactive (2019), starring Rosamund Pike as the pioneering scientist Marie Curie. After leaving comics for years, in 2024 she returned to the medium by coordinating Woman, Life, Freedom, a collaborative graphic work bringing together 17 Iranian and international comic artists alongside academics and researchers.

The book examined the protest movement that emerged after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman detained in 2022 for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's mandatory headscarf rules. Discussing the book, Satrapi said the only thing she could do is cultural work, and that this book is a message to the Iranian people to say they are not alone.

French journalist Tristane Banon paid tribute on X, writing that Satrapi was freedom and determination and courage, and that one day the Iranian people will be free, with her and as much as her. Valérie Pécresse, president of the Regional Council of Île-de-France, expressed great sadness upon hearing of the passing of her friend, calling her a great artist, comics creator, painter, and filmmaker, but above all a passionate and committed woman





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