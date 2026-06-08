Mark Beretta honors friend and cancer champion Professor Richard Scolvier with heartfelt tribute

Former sports presenter Mark Beretta remembered Professor Richard Scolvier as an extraordinary scientist and compassionate advocate who rode the Tour de Cure, listened to melanoma survivors and turned his own brain‑cancer diagnosis into a powerful catalyst for research. The tribute highlights their shared fundraising journey, Scolvier's personal kindness, his legacy as a leading brain‑cancer advocate and the new award that will sustain his impact.

Mark Beretta, former sports presenter, delivered a heartfelt tribute to his close friend Professor Richard Scolyer after the renowned melanoma researcher died at the age of 59.

Beretta described Scolvier as probably the most incredible man he ever met, recalling the many years they spent together supporting cancer research through the Tour de Cure charity ride. The two men shared a deep commitment to raising funds and awareness, and their partnership extended far beyond the laboratory.

Scolvier, a world‑leading expert on skin cancer, joined the cyclists on the road, a gesture that Beretta said was extraordinary because it placed a scientist of his calibre alongside community volunteers who were out fundraising for patients. He highlighted how Scolvier treated every person he encountered with genuine generosity. Whenever someone affected by melanoma approached him, the professor would listen intently, offer a warm hug and make the person feel truly seen.

This personal kindness left an indelible mark on many families coping with the disease. In 2023 Scolvier received a diagnosis of brain cancer. Rather than retreat, he used his own battle as a catalyst to accelerate research into the condition and became one of the nation's most vocal advocates for brain‑cancer patients. Beretta praised him as perhaps the greatest advocate the country has ever known, noting that Scolvier redirected attention, funding and scientific talent toward the study of brain tumours.

The long‑term impact of those efforts is expected to be profound, creating new pathways for treatment and survivorship. Earlier this year the duo completed a final Tour de Cure ride through Tasmania. During the ride Scolvier revisited places that shaped his early life - his family home, the local swimming pool and his childhood football club near Launceston - sharing stories and reflecting on his journey.

In a moving letter released after his passing Scolvier expressed pride in the legacy he was leaving behind. He hoped that the scientific data and public awareness he helped generate would provide a solid platform for future researchers to build upon and ultimately improve outcomes for cancer patients. He also reminded readers that cancer does not define a person; it may be a part of the current road but not the entire journey.

Scolvier asked that if his legacy lived beyond his words, it would be as a proud everyday Australian who gave it a crack and inspired others to pursue their dreams with humility, love and compassion. To honor his contributions, the Tour de Cure organization has created the Richard Scolvier Award, an annual grant that recognises Australia's leading brain‑cancer researcher.

The award ensures that his passion for science and advocacy will continue to drive breakthroughs for years to come, supporting the next generation of investigators who are working to conquer the disease that claimed his own life





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Research Brain Cancer Advocacy Tour De Cure Richard Scolvier Legacy Mark Beretta Tribute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Australian of the Year Professor Richard Scolyer Dies Aged 59 After Battling Brain CancerProfessor Richard Scolyer, a renowned Australian pathologist and former Australian of the Year, has passed away at the age of 59 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer.

Read more »

Professor Richard Scolyer's Brave Experimental Brain Cancer Treatment Paves the Way for New Clinical TrialRenowned Australian pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer, who died from glioblastoma, used his own terminal diagnosis to pioneer an experimental immunotherapy treatment. His selfless act has generated enough evidence to launch a clinical trial, offering new hope for a disease with decades of stagnant survival rates.

Read more »

Professor Richard Scolyer Dies After Three-Year Battle with Brain CancerRenowned Australian cancer researcher Professor Richard Scolyer has died three years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma. Scolyer, a leading melanoma expert, gained public attention by undergoing an experimental treatment on himself to help advance brain cancer research. He was known for his positivity, dedication to patients, and his dual role as both a doctor and a patient. His legacy includes clinical trials, fundraising, and inspiring countless patients and families.

Read more »

Remembering Professor Richard Scolyer: A Legacy of Courage and InnovationTribute to Professor Richard Scolyer, who passed away three years after a brain cancer diagnosis. He was a pioneering melanoma researcher and 2024 Australian of the Year, whose experimental treatment and unwavering positivity inspired millions.

Read more »