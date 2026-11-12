Mark Bonbara Inquest Reveals Inadvertent Recording of Fatal Shooting in Perth Floreat

New inquest evidence reveals Mark Bonbara recorded himself shooting Jennifer Petelczyk and Gretl. Police missed warning signs before the fatal incident in Perth's Floreat.

The coronial inquest into the tragic deaths of Jennifer Petelczyk and her eighteen-year-old daughter Gretl Petelczyk has disclosed critical new evidence regarding the actions of Mark Bonbara, the gunman who perpetrated the killings at their Perth home. The proceedings have revealed that Bonbara inadvertently captured audio or video of himself firing the fatal shots on one of the victims' mobile devices.

Inadvertent Recording of Fatal Shots

The disturbing detail emerged during testimony regarding the sequence of events that led to the murders. Mark Bonbara shot Jennifer Petelczyk and then Gretl Petelczyk before seizing Jennifer's phone. According to the court, he fired two additional shots while the device was in his possession, resulting in the accidental recording of the aftermath.

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It remains undetermined whether the captured footage is in video or audio format. The revelation adds a grim layer to the investigation, as the recording provides a direct, albeit accidental, account of the violence that occurred within the residence.

Manipulative Behavior and Missed Warning Signs

Superintendent Andrew Wilson testified that Mark Bonbara exhibited highly manipulative and calculated behavior during a police visit to his home weeks prior to the murders. The officers were responding to a request for assistance with moving household items after his estranged wife, Rowena Bombara, and their daughter Ariel had relocated in April 2024.

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When Constable Shaun King arrived at the property, he encountered Bonbara's son, Isaac Bombara, who appeared nervous. Isaac mentioned that his father possessed numerous licenses and hinted at the possible presence of firearms in other locations, though he expressed uncertainty about their exact whereabouts.

Constable King recalled that Mark Bonbara was accommodating and offered refreshments to the officers. He allowed the police to inspect his gun safe but ultimately declined the offer to enter it. King admitted in hindsight that he did not want to escalate the situation and should have conducted a more thorough check of the storage area.

Police Response and Policy Changes

The court heard that the police presence was significant the day following the shooting. Superintendent Wilson reviewed body-worn camera footage from the earlier incident and concluded that Mark Bonbara was grooming the junior officers to appear non-threatening. He believed Bonbara was determined to understand how the police would handle his firearms access.

The interaction was described as an effort by Bonbara to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of the attending officers. He sought to manage the conversation to ensure his guns would not be seized, a tactic that successfully delayed a comprehensive search.

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Following these revelations, police policy regarding domestic violence and firearms access has been updated. The new protocol mandates that firearms are seized immediately and that perpetrators of domestic violence are removed from the home before family members are allowed to enter to retrieve their belongings.

Mistaken Identity and Final Tragedy

The tragedy was exacerbated by a fatal misunderstanding regarding Jennifer Petelczyk's relationship with Rowena Bombara. The two women were best friends, and Mark Bonbara mistakenly believed his estranged wife was staying at the Floreat residence.

Mark Bonbara took his own life after the shooting. The inquest continues to examine the timeline of events and the systemic failures that allowed the gunman to access his weapons despite previous police contact. The case has prompted a reevaluation of how domestic disputes involving firearm access are managed by law enforcement agencies.