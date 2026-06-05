Mark Bosnich Hospitalized After Knee Injury During World Cup Launch Event

Former soccer star Mark Bosnich suffered a knee injury while participating in a celebrity shootout at a World Cup launch event, requiring hospitalization after a dramatic save.

Former Australian soccer star Mark Bosnich was hospitalized with a knee injury during a World Cup launch event on Friday. The 54-year-old, once a goalkeeper for Manchester United and Aston Villa, participated in a celebrity shootout at the event, facing penalty kicks from former teammates and athletes including Robbie Slater, Michael O'Loughlin, Elise Kellond-Knight, and Justin Horo.

Bosnich successfully saved all those shots, demonstrating the keeping skills that earned him 17 caps for the Australian national team between 1993 and 2000. The incident occurred when Tabcorp CEO and former AFL chief Gillon McLachlan stepped up to take a penalty. McLachlan shot down the middle, and Bosnich, diving backward, saved the ball with his right foot.

However, as he landed, his right knee struck the ground hard, causing a significant injury. Initially, the crowd thought it might be a staged stunt because Bosnich was known for his larger-than-life personality and TV work. Fellow Socceroos champion Archie Thompson, who hosted the event, approached cautiously, uncertain if it was part of the act. The seriousness became clear when Bosnich struggled to stand and had to be assisted off the field by medical personnel.

Bosnich's media career has been prominent since his retirement from professional soccer, working with several broadcasters. This injury at a high-profile event serves as a stark reminder of the physical risks even in exhibition settings. The event, meant to celebrate the upcoming World Cup, turned into a moment of concern for the beloved football figure. Further updates on his condition are awaited, but the incident has already sparked widespread reactions from fans and former colleagues.

The blend of sports and entertainment at such events often walks a fine line, and this occurrence underscores that safety must remain paramount regardless of the context. Bosnich's legacy as both a player and media personality is secure, but this injury may temporarily sideline him from his television commitments. The sports community is now hoping for a swift and full recovery for the veteran goalkeeper





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Mark Bosnich World Cup Launch Knee Injury Celebrity Shootout Soccer AFL Gillon Mclachlan Archie Thompson Australian Soccer Injury

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