Mark Butler Accuses Angus Taylor of Dog Whistling on Budget Reply

Mark Butler, the Health Minister, has accused Opposition Leader Angus Taylor of 'huffing and puffing on the dog whistle he borrowed from One Nation' during the budget reply. Butler criticized Taylor for his migration plan without a number and his stance on climate change. He also linked the speech to dog whistling, referring to Taylor's language on migration.

Health Minister Mark Butler has also been given the task of replying to the budget reply this morning. The Labor frontbencher has accused Opposition Leader Angus Taylor of 'huffing and puffing on the dog whistle he borrowed from One Nation '.

'They've got a migration plan without a number, and on top of that you had all of the old greatest hits, like Peter Dutton's nuclear power plan, pretending you don't need to act on climate change,' he says. 'Frankly, it was a pretty hollow performance. ' Pressed on why he linked the speech to dog whistling, Butler points to Taylor's language on migration.

'You've seen this consistently over the past time that there are groups of people who have values that are inconsistent with Australian values rather than individuals who have values that are inconsistent with Australian values,' Butler says. 'I mean, I think this is the problem the Liberal Party finds itself in. Trying to out One Nation's Pauline Hanson is never going to work.





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Mark Butler Angus Taylor Dog Whistle One Nation Liberal Party Pauline Hanson Migration Plan Without A Number Climate Change Peter Dutton's Nuclear Power Plan

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