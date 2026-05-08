Mark Hamill Sparks Controversy at Saturn Awards with Political Post and Obama Appearance

Mark Hamill's provocative social media post and subsequent appearance with Barack Obama ignite political debate at the Saturn Awards, drawing criticism from the White House and sparking discussions on accountability and rhetoric.

Mark Hamill , renowned for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, made headlines at the Saturn Awards held at the Hilton Universal City on March 8, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The event, which celebrates excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror, took a controversial turn when Hamill posted a provocative image on his social media account. The image depicted former President Donald Trump lying in a shallow grave with the words 'If Only' overlaid, sparking immediate backlash and debate across political and entertainment circles.

Hamill later clarified his intentions, stating, 'Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate,' while also asserting that Trump 'should live long enough to be held accountable for his crimes.

' The White House, through its Rapid Response 47 account on X, swiftly condemned Hamill’s post, labeling it as dangerous rhetoric that could incite violence. 'These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President,' the account stated. The controversy escalated as Hamill continued to engage with political figures, including a notable appearance with former President Barack Obama.

In a video shared on social media, Hamill and Obama discussed the launch of a new campus initiative, with the caption 'Hope has a new home' presented in the style of Star Wars opening titles. The duo emphasized how the campus would serve as 'a force for change,' further fueling the ongoing debate about the intersection of entertainment and politics





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mark Hamill Saturn Awards Donald Trump Barack Obama Star Wars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Horror antisemitism Royal Commission testimonies mark pivotal moment for Australia’s global reputationAustralia’s Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion has finally begun holding public hearings - marking the first meaningful attempt to confront the antisemitism taking hold in Australian society.

Read more »

Adelaide Crows mourning death of Irish star Mark Keane’s brother Vinny7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Melbourne’s ‘palace’ throws open doors to mark 125 years of historyHome to Australia’s first parliament, an RAAF training facility and temporary hospital, the Royal Exhibition Building will celebrate its history this weekend.

Read more »

US appeals court appears skeptical of Pentagon bid to punish Mark KellyCase involves White House effort to censure the US senator over video urging service members to ‘refuse illegal orders’

Read more »