Mark Latham sells Mount Hunter estate for $2.26m amid bankruptcy proceedings

Former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has sold his five-bedroom Mount Hunter estate for $2.26 million while facing bankruptcy papers over $180,000 in unpaid defamation damages.

Former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has sold his sprawling Mount Hunter estate for $2.26 million, according to title documents seen by CBD. The sale settled quietly in mid-October, potentially giving Latham cash to avoid bankruptcy after Greenwich served him with bankruptcy papers while he was trackside at Randwick last weekend.

The property, a five-bedroom colonial-style home on 2.3 hectares, was first listed for sale on May 12 and later relisted under a different agent on June 2. Latham originally purchased the land for $460,000 in 2006 after retiring from federal politics. He and his ex-wife Janine Lacy built the home that has been his residence for nearly two decades.

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Latham Faces Outstanding Court-Ordered Damages

The sale listing described the estate as nestled amongst rolling hills and peaceful rural landscapes that make Mount Hunter highly sought after. It offered a perfect blend of country charm, modern luxury and family living, according to the listing when the property hit the market. Latham is facing outstanding court-ordered damages of $180,000 after losing a defamation lawsuit brought by Greenwich over a vile, homophobic Twitter post from March 2023. He has about two weeks to pay.

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When asked whether he intended to pay the damages given the windfall from the sale, Latham did not respond. The rogue MP has separately secured support from the right-wing group Revive Australia to run a crowdfunding campaign, which he has been promoting on his Facebook page. He has promised supporters their donations would be tax deductible, despite Revive not being a registered gift recipient. He did not respond to a request for comment on this matter either.

Latham May Face Bankruptcy Declared In Parliament

If Latham cannot or will not pay, he can apply for a court to declare himself officially bankrupt, which would likely end his time in parliament. The bankruptcy papers were served while he was at Randwick racecourse last weekend. Separately, the Albanese government's plans to overhaul the federal parliamentary pass system triggered a rush among lobbyists last month to find MPs willing to be publicly associated with them.

A swarm of corporate influence peddlers are still awaiting approval from the pass office. The first quarterly disclosure report under the new regime, quietly released late last month, names several Labor government MPs. Among the most senior was Climate Change and Energy Minister, though the name was not specified in the source. Labor MP Jerome Laxale lent his signature to at least three lobbyist passes, according to the disclosure.

Labor Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah also appeared in the report. Don Farrell, for a little over 18 months, cannot have hurt his cause. In other news, Russell Brand made headlines worldwide late last week after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The Sun newspaper opted for a simple all-caps splash reading RAPIST.

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But it appears the programming team at the Seven Network may have missed the news entirely. Free-to-air viewers in Sydney and Melbourne were surprised to see the 2008 rom-com starring Brand listed on the TV guide for 8.30pm on the network's 7Flix channel on Friday night. When the slot rolled around, the movie ultimately went to air. The network's owners, Seven Media Group, as it has been rebranded, did not respond to questions by deadline.