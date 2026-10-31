Mark Latham served bankruptcy papers at Randwick races over $180,000 debt

Former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham was served bankruptcy papers at Royal Randwick racecourse on Saturday over an unpaid debt of almost $180,000 owed to independent MP Alex Greenwich.

Former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham was served with bankruptcy papers at Royal Randwick racecourse on Saturday, leaving him facing a potential loss of almost $180,000.

Latham served bankruptcy papers at races

Latham was attending The Golden Eagle racing event when a representative of independent MP Alex Greenwich approached him and handed over the documents. A News Corp journalist witnessed the serving. When approached for comment, Latham refused to speak and called the reporter a nosy dickhead. Latham later complained that he had been targeted by both the process server and the media during his day at the races.

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When the left say, Lower the temperature in politics, I was followed today for hours at the races (of all places) by some server (to deliver documents my lawyer already had) plus the journalist and photographer, he said. The debt stems from a defamation case brought by Greenwich over a highly graphic social media post by Latham that referred to Greenwich's sexuality. The Federal Court upheld the original finding that the post defamed Greenwich.

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Latham then pursued appeals through the courts. Earlier this month, the High Court dismissed Latham's final appeal, bringing the legal battle to an end. Greenwich declined to comment directly on the serving at Randwick, instead pointing to a statement he issued after the High Court decision. Mr Latham defamed me in a sexually aggressive social media post that subjected me to an avalanche of homophobic hate, Greenwich said.

Latham faces 21 days to settle debt

Mr Latham has repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions, instead pursuing appeals through the courts, he said. Latham now has 21 days to pay the outstanding debt of almost $180,000. If he cannot pay or does not pay, he can then apply for a court to declare him officially bankrupt.

Under the NSW Constitution Act 1902, any member of parliament who becomes bankrupt or takes the benefit of any law for the relief of bankrupt or insolvent debtors must have their seat declared vacant. The provision means Latham's political future could be in jeopardy if he is formally declared bankrupt.