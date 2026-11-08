Mark Nawaqanitawase Creates Hero Worship at Saitama Wild Knights

Saitama Wild Knights signing Mark Nawaqanitawase sparks hero worship among international teammates. Former Wallaby Berrick Barnes details the unique impact of the NRL star on the rugby league team.

The Saitama Wild Knights have secured a transformative signing in former dual international Mark Nawaqanitawase, a move that has immediately elevated the team dynamic in Japan. Former Wallaby Berrick Barnes, who serves as the backs and attack coach for the club under director of rugby Robbie Deans, describes the new recruit as a rare talent whose presence brings an immediate boost to the squad.

Nawaqanitawase Impact on Squad

Recent NRL Premiership winner Mark Nawaqanitawase arrives in Japan following a historic season where he completed a double of winning an Ashes series, a State of Origin series, and the NRL premiership. Barnes highlights that the player brought an unparalleled aura and energy to the team upon his arrival. The coach notes that Nawaqanitawase watched footage of the team and knew many of the local players' names after joining just a few days prior. This level of preparation is described by Barnes as a rare display of dedication from a player of such established stature.

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International Star Reactions

The signing has triggered a wave of admiration among the club's international roster. Barnes reveals that foreign stars such as Damian de Allende, Lood de Jager, and Sam Whitelock genuinely hero-worshipped the new arrival. These veteran players, who have won multiple Rugby World Cups and top honors in their respective codes, were visibly excited and even nervous to meet Nawaqanitawase. The reaction underscores the immense respect Nawaqanitawase commands within the global rugby community for his achievements in rugby league.

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Cultural Environment in Japan

Barnes believes the unique cultural landscape of Japan will allow Nawaqanitawase to thrive away from the intense media scrutiny found in Australia. The coach points out that while rugby fans are passionate, rugby league is not a mainstream sport in the region. This environment means the player can live as an ordinary citizen outside of match days. Barnes suggests this relative anonymity will help the player focus on his performance without the pressure of constant public attention.

Team Outlook and Goals

The Saitama Wild Knights are preparing for significant upcoming fixtures in the Nations Championship. The top team in each group will meet in the final on November 29 at Twickenham. The squad aims to leverage the new leadership and skill set brought by Nawaqanitawase to improve their standing. Barnes expresses confidence that the team will welcome the new member effectively and use his presence to elevate their collective performance on the field.