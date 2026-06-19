Mark Sheridan Waden Found Guilty of Murdering Ex-Beauty Queen Priscilla Brooten

A former beauty queen's boyfriend has been found guilty of her murder. The victim, a US citizen, went missing in June 2018, and investigators had built a case against her boyfriend, citing his lies and inconsistencies in his statements.

Mark Sheridan Waden , a former beauty queen's boyfriend, has been found guilty of her murder. The victim, Priscilla Brooten , a US citizen, went missing in June 2018.

Waden, a real estate agent and Zumba instructor, claimed he had ended the relationship and that Brooten had left him. However, investigators had built a case against him, citing his lies and inconsistencies in his statements. Waden had threatened to call immigration officials on Brooten, and he had also been in an intense relationship with his colleague, Desiree Hatzipapas. Brooten had discovered messages between Waden and Hatzipapas, leading to a huge argument.

The prosecution relied on the locations where Waden and Brooten's phones had pinged off cell towers and the places where Brooten's Volkswagen Golf was tagged. Waden had sent messages from Brooten's phone to her former partner, Steve Thompson, about the location of the car. By then, she was already dead. Waden had offered Hatzipapas Brooten's clothing and makeup, as well as her phone, which he had restored to its factory settings.

It wasn't until late 2018 that Brooten was reported missing by Thompson and her friend from Zumba class, Laetitia Penfold. Brooten's daughter reached out from the US, discovering Penfold was also looking for her. In December 2018, police attended Waden's home, and he told them he had split up with Brooten earlier that year, citing her 'hidden secrets'. By May 2019, police visited Waden's home again, and he hired a self-drive excavator.

He claimed he needed to go to Bunnings to purchase a drainage pipe, but he was actually digging up his yard and dumping soil at the tip. The prosecution case relied on the evidence of Waden's lies and inconsistencies, as well as the physical evidence of the soil and the wheelie bin. Waden's defense team argued that the prosecution had not proven his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, but the jury found him guilty of Brooten's murder





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Murder Priscilla Brooten Mark Sheridan Waden Desiree Hatzipapas Zumba Instructor

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