Former opposition leader Mark Speakman announces retirement from the Cronulla seat, urging the Liberal Party to uphold core values and avoid becoming One Nation-lite amid declining poll numbers.

Mark Speakman has officially confirmed his retirement from the New South Wales state parliament, becoming the eighth Liberal member of parliament to announce their departure from politics. The former opposition leader stated that he will not recontest his southern Sydney seat of Cronulla in the upcoming election cycle. This decision marks a significant moment for the Liberal Party, which currently trails both the Labor Party and One Nation in state polls.

Political Exodus And Party Warning

Speaking during a private member's statement late on Thursday, Speakman urged his colleagues to adhere to the foundational principles established by Sir Robert Menzies. He emphasized that the party must maintain a commitment to freedom and fact-based decision-making. The former leader warned against allowing the party to devolve into a "One Nation-lite" movement as it navigates the political landscape influenced by the "orange wave" currently sweeping across the nation.

Also read Mark Speakman Retires From NSW Politics, Leaving Kellie Sloane Eighth Liberal Exit Before March Election

He specifically addressed the rising tide of monocultural sentiment, rejecting the notion that individuals who do not support such a uniform cultural identity are enemies of the country. Speakman argued that Australia's strength lies in its diversity and multiculturalism. He insisted that the Liberal Party should build upon this diversity rather than attempting to suppress it through exclusionary rhetoric.

Timeline Of Leadership Transition

The timing of this announcement provides clarity on the end of Speakman's political career, although the exact date he made his private decision to retire remains unconfirmed. His departure comes almost exactly one year after he stepped down as the NSW opposition leader in November. At that time, he endorsed Kellie Sloane as his replacement and had originally indicated plans to contest his seat again in 2027.

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Unlike many of his outgoing colleagues who delivered planned valedictory speeches, Speakman's announcement appeared impromptu. He read from a combination of his mobile phone and written papers during the address. Attorney-General Michael Daley responded to the speech, praising Speakman for delivering a fine, albeit highly unscripted, final statement to the chamber.

Legislative Legacy And Legal Reforms

Speakman represented Cronulla for sixteen years, serving eight of those terms as a minister in the Coalition government. His most prominent role was as attorney-general, where he oversaw the introduction of coercive control offences and affirmative consent laws. He also initiated drug diversion reforms that granted police discretion to issue fines for minor possession rather than proceeding to court.

Reflecting on these reforms, Speakman noted that the police discretion was intended for only five to ten percent of cases. However, he observed that the actual application was nearly the opposite of the original design. He suggested that serious consideration must now be given to removing this police discretion to ensure the system functions as originally intended.

Economic And Electoral Reform Proposals

Looking toward future policy directions, Speakman called for comprehensive tax reform to reduce reliance on personal income tax. He proposed eliminating stamp duty and replacing it with a higher, broader goods and services tax. He also urged the federal government to implement four-year fixed terms for government to reduce the frequency of elections and the associated periods of caretaker mode.