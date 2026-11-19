Former NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman will not contest his seat of Cronulla at the March state election, becoming the eighth Liberal MP to retire as leader Kellie Sloane manages a shrinking bench and rising One Nation support.

Former New South Wales opposition leader Mark Speakman will not contest his south Sydney seat of Cronulla at the March state election. The announcement came late on Thursday night, the final sitting day of the NSW legislative assembly before the vote, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

Speakman has held Cronulla since 2011. He is the eighth out of 24 current Liberal MPs to announce they will not re-contest their seat in March. Others include Jordan Lane, Mark Coure, Tanya Davies, Ray Williams, James Griffin, Mark Taylor and Alister Henskens. Senior members of Kellie Sloane's office had insisted earlier on Thursday that Speakman planned to recontest.

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Speakman exit disrupts Liberal strategy

His sudden exit is a major setback for Sloane with less than four months until the state election and disrupts party strategy for the Cronulla seat, held by the Liberals on a 13.8 per cent margin. Speakman, a barrister and member of the party's moderate faction, served as environment minister from 2015 to 2017 and attorney general from 2017 until the Perrottet government's defeat in 2023.

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He was chosen as Liberal and opposition leader after Perrottet's resignation and held the position until November last year. In his late-night speech, Speakman said being opposition leader is often called the toughest job in politics. He acknowledged his tenure had ultimately unravelled for him but said he had mostly led an opposition that was competitive with, or even ahead of, the government in the polls.

He felt a duty to the community and the Liberal Party to take on the challenge. He cited his record as attorney general, including legislating for NSW to become the first Australian jurisdiction to criminalise coercive control. He also introduced affirmative consent tests in criminal sexual assault trials, reformed criminal and civil child sexual abuse cases, and highlighted more than $400 million to double women's refuge places across the state.

Speech warns against becoming Labor lite

In an emotional speech marking his late mother's birthday, Speakman admitted his role as environment minister was not always easy given coalition dynamics. He expressed satisfaction in improving NSW and Cronulla for current and future generations and acknowledged his human fallibility and mistakes along the way. Speakman warned the Liberals against becoming Labor lite or One Nation lite, saying they should stick to the values of Menzian Liberalism.

He described One Nation as an existential threat through what he called an orange wave of political influence, and urged the party to stand up for multicultural Australia. Referencing Pauline Hanson's notion of monoculture, Speakman said Australia is the most successful multicultural society on the planet and is so much better for it.

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He rejected the idea that people who do not support a monoculture are enemies of Australia or hate the country, adding that he loves Australia for its multiculturalism and that diversity is our strength. He also defended the renewable energy road map the Coalition championed in government. Polling from the Sydney Morning Herald's Resolve shows the Coalition has fallen from 28 per cent to 23 per cent of the primary vote.

One Nation polling rises significantly

Labor has gone from 37 per cent to 30 per cent, while One Nation, which Resolve did not start polling separately until March, is currently at 26 per cent. Last week, Sloane said her party would not form government with One Nation, but she did not rule out a confidence and supply arrangement. The Australian Financial Review has reported many of her MPs privately expect the party to go into a coalition with One Nation.

Speakman said in his leaving speech that Sloane has the attributes to be a great premier. But his resignation follows the departures of seven other Liberal MPs, including frontbenchers and former ministers Mark Coure, James Griffin and Alister Henskens, leaving Sloane with a reduced bench. Also on Thursday, NSW premier Chris Minns announced former Liberal councillor and parliamentary staffer Tanya Raffoul would contest the Liberal-held seat of Epping as a Labor candidate.

Liberal Party adjusts for upcoming election

With parliament rising for the final time before the poll, the Liberal Party must quickly adjust its messaging and candidate selection for Cronulla and other affected electorates in the final months of the election cycle.