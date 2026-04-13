Analysis of the stock market's surprisingly muted reaction to escalating geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices, including a discussion of the 'TACO' (Trump Always Chickens Out) theory among investors.

Stan, your question about the market's response to the failed talks is a good one. This morning, after catching up on the weekend's events on Radio National Breakfast (which I highly recommend), my expectation was to report on an ASX fall of over 2%. Several market analysts shared similar forecasts, anticipating significant drops. However, the ASX 200 share index is only down around 0.5% today. Asian markets haven't fared much worse, with Tokyo's Nikkei down approximately 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng off 1.2%. This performance is particularly surprising given the backdrop of escalating tensions. The benchmark Brent crude oil futures price is up a substantial 7.3%, exceeding $US102 a barrel, with the US-Iran conflict showing no signs of de-escalation. The prevailing market reaction appears counterintuitive given the current circumstances.

One potential explanation, proposed by Tony Sycamore of IG, is that the share market is viewing the blockade as potentially accelerating the end of the conflict, even if it exacerbates immediate pressures on energy markets. This perspective suggests that share investors are focusing on the longer-term implications, extending beyond the immediate timeframe of June or July when oil from the latest futures contract is scheduled for shipment and delivery. This forward-looking approach contrasts with the immediate volatility that might be expected given the geopolitical uncertainties and the rising oil prices. It reveals a level of optimism about the ultimate resolution, despite the short-term negative impact on the energy sector. This sentiment may be buoyed by the belief that the conflict, and subsequent volatility in energy prices, will have an eventual end, paving the way for a more stable economic outlook.

I share your sentiment, Stan, that many share traders are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach, potentially anticipating the next 'TACO' event. This acronym, reflecting the sentiment that Trump Always Chickens Out, highlights a strategy of holding firm, betting on a scenario where the pressures from the current blockade become unsustainable. This could lead to a shift in policy or approach that would alleviate the immediate economic strain. This perception suggests a significant level of speculation and anticipation embedded within the market. This reflects an understanding of the interplay between geopolitical events and market performance. The market's resilience, despite the adverse conditions, reveals that investors are not acting completely irrationally. It reveals the market's expectation that negative catalysts will have limits. This approach underscores the complex dynamics at play within the market and reveals a deeper analysis into the political context of the unfolding events and is a fundamental consideration within investment strategies and trading decisions. It is a sign of both hope and anxiety





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