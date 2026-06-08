Stock markets across Asia-Pacific countries are in retreat today, as investors fear a rise in US interest rates, renewed conflict in the Middle East, and an end to the AI boom.

Stock markets across Asia-Pacific countries are in retreat today, as investors fear a rise in US interest rates, renewed conflict in the Middle East , and an end to the AI boom.

Several factors came together to trigger the stock market sell-off which began on Friday, and is continuing today, says Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. Semiconductors and AI-linked names had become the default long trade. When everyone owns the same winners, even a small disappointment can lead to a much bigger unwind. The reaction to Broadcom showed that good is no longer enough for AI-linked names.

Investors want upside surprises, stronger guidance, clear monetisation and proof that AI demand is still accelerating. Anything short of that can become an excuse to take profits. AI is not just a growth story; it is also a very capital-intensive one. Alphabet's funding moves, and now Meta's, are reminders that the next leg of AI infrastructure needs serious money.

Investors are becoming more focused on who funds that buildout, whether capex remains disciplined, whether dilution risk rises, and whether returns can justify the spending. Rising Middle East risks, oil volatility and fading peace hopes were not the main reason AI sold off, but they added another layer of uncertainty. When markets are already stretched, bad news travels faster.

The sell-off in AI stocks last night didn't dampen the mood at Kkanbu Chicken restaurant in Seoul last night, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with senior executives from SK Group. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and SK Group chairman Chey Tae-Won taking questions from reporters at Kkanbu Chicken on Sunday. Government bond prices are falling in early trading, pushing up borrowing costs for the US, the UK and eurozone countries.

The yield, or interest rate, on UK 10-year bonds has risen by 3.5 basis points (0.035 of a percentage point) to 4.93%. Shorter-dated bond yields (which rise when bond prices fall) are also up. London's stock market has dropped at the start of trading, as the missile attacks between Israel and Iran worries the City. Britain's jobs market cooled rapidly in May after employers cut back on hiring permanent staff, a survey this morning shows.

The monthly Report on Jobs from accountants KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, showed permanent job placements fell at the fastest pace since July 2025. The share index has dropped to a two-week low this morning, weighed by escalating tensions in the Middle East and a global selloff in AI stocks. There is the heightened risk the war escalates again as peace talks between the US and a clearly emboldened Iran stall.

Iran launched strikes on Israel for its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, leaving a nervous wait for the Israeli response. The announcement comes at a time when the UK business has been struggling with a weak share price performance and disappointing financial results, leaving the company vulnerable to a takeover. There are clear synergistic benefits to the deal, with both companies focused on growth in the sugar substitute space.

For Ingredion, the acquisition will help boost its presence in Europe too. Sugar is very much out of fashion. Rising awareness of its negative impact on health combined with the growth in weight loss jabs has shifting consumer preferences towards healthier alternative products instead. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang dining with SK Group chairman Chey Tae-Won at Kkanbu Chicken, during Huang's visit to Seoul.

The pair were in a convivial mood, as they celebrated a tie-up between the two companies to advance the development, design and manufacturing of next-generation memory for AI factories





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