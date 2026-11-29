Deputy PM Richard Marles and senior figures concede economic pain and rising interest rates drove Labor's historic defeat in Victoria, warning of federal risks.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, former party leader Bill Shorten, and senior powerbroker Stephen Conroy have officially conceded that severe economic conditions and repeated interest rate hikes were primary drivers behind Victorian Labor's historic election defeat. The acknowledgment by these high-ranking federal figures signals a recognition that the struggling national economy significantly exacerbated state-level vulnerabilities for the governing party.

The Role of Economic Hardship

Stephen Conroy, a former senator closely aligned with outgoing Premier Ben Carroll, stated that overall economic conditions and Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate increases weighed heavily on the campaign. He highlighted that the bank's fifth hike of the year, which coincided with Australia Cup Day in early November, particularly impacted the party. This specific timing triggered a decline in Labor's primary vote that persisted until polling day.

Also read Victoria Election: Labor Faces Defeat After 12 Years as Debt Hits 172.5 Billion

Conroy's remarks reflect a broader consensus within Victorian Labor that a gloomy national economy worsened a disastrous campaign characterized by state issues and voter fatigue. The central bank's decision to raise rates twice during the campaign created a hostile environment for the governing coalition, complicating efforts to secure a mandate for continued governance in the state.

Rising Inflation and Global Factors

Sticky inflation caused the central bank to raise rates once before the conflict in Iran began, but conditions have since worsened following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces mounting pressure regarding fiscal discipline and productivity, as Australia's inflation has climbed more steeply than in comparable nations during this period.

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Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, noted that Australia's underlying inflation rate remains higher than peer nations. He cited that core inflation at 3.8 percent year-on-year is well above rates in the US, Canada, the Eurozone, the UK, and New Zealand, indicating broader domestic price pressures rather than just global fuel costs.

Federal Implications for Albanese

Bill Shorten, who previously referred to the Andrews era as a dictatorship, argued the election was principally about Victorian issues. However, he admitted that cost of living pressures were prominent in the minds of Victorians. This sentiment suggests federal Labor's vote could drop further if economic conditions fail to improve in the coming year.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has committed to cutting spending in next month's mid-year budget review, though he explained that such cuts will do little to tame inflation in the short term. Former NSW Premier Bob Carr cautioned against reading federal implications into the loss, arguing that removing a hopeless state government might actually benefit the Prime Minister by clearing local political obstructions.

Polling Data and Future Risks

Resolve Strategic pollster Jim Reed observed that general anxiety over cost of living is fueling a mood for change. He noted that rate rises fall in line with the drops for Labor in the final two months of the term, suggesting a direct causal link between financial stress and voter behavior. The election also saw One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson achieve a 20 percent-plus primary vote, a significant milestone despite limited seat prospects.

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Redbridge pollster Kos Samaras warned that the loss of dozens of MPs will cause a financial disaster for the party in Victoria. He noted that state MPs pay 6 percent of their salary to party head office and that the Australian Electoral Commission funding is tied to vote counts. Samaras warned that federal Labor's primary vote is in danger of being swamped by conservative parties in three-cornered contests if the economic turnaround does not occur by the 2028 federal election.