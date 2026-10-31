Marnus Labuschagne Fights for Test Career as Australia Chase 288 on Day 5

Marnus Labuschagne faces a career-defining innings as Australia chase 288 to win the deciding Test against South Africa on day five in South Africa.

Marnus Labuschagne will bat for his Test career on the final day of the third and deciding Test against South Africa, with Australia chasing 288 runs for victory in South Africa. The match reaches its climax today, with the series on the line and Labuschagne under immense pressure after a first-innings duck.

Labuschagne Under Pressure in Deciding Test

Australian cricket great Kerry O’Keeffe believes the pressure is firmly on the struggling No.3 to deliver in the second innings. Labuschagne fell for a five-ball duck in the first innings and has registered scores of 37, 37, 19 and 39 across the opening two Tests of the series.

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O’Keeffe said Labuschagne has been a marvellous player but is in a drought, and selectors have given him a lot of opportunity to get out of it. He believes today presents a crucial chance for Labuschagne to prove he still belongs in the Australian side.

Former Australian all-rounder Brendon Julian shares a similar view and believes the uncertainty surrounding Labuschagne’s future could give him the freedom to play his natural game. Julian said Labuschagne has looked tentative and hasn’t looked settled at the crease.

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Julian went a step further, suggesting Labuschagne’s place in the side could already be lost ahead of Australia’s next Test against New Zealand in Perth. He pointed to Josh Inglis, who scored a century in the first innings, as a player who cannot be dropped.

Australian Greats Split on Labuschagne Future

However, former Australian batter Michael Hussey isn’t prepared to write Labuschagne off just yet, although he admits another failure could see the 32-year-old spend some time out of the side. Hussey said he would never say it is the end of Labuschagne’s Test career if he doesn’t make runs this time, but it might mean he finds his way out of the team for a little while.

Hussey noted that other players have been able to come back and still contribute to the Australian team. He is more concerned about how Labuschagne bats than the number of runs he scores, although another failure could leave selectors with a difficult decision ahead of the New Zealand series.

O’Keeffe doesn’t believe Labuschagne necessarily needs to score a century to save his place. Instead, he believes the importance of his contribution to the run chase could ultimately determine whether he has done enough to retain his spot.

O’Keeffe said if Australia was to go close or even reach the target, and if Labuschagne plays an innings of significance in the chase, then his career is revived. He added that it could be 50 or 60 on a turning pitch and doesn’t necessarily have to be 100 if Australia get there.

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Selection Questions Loom for Australia

Labuschagne will enter the second innings under enormous pressure after failing to turn starts into significant scores. Despite showing glimpses of his best, questions continue to mount over how much longer selectors can persist with him.

Possible replacements include Kurtis Patterson, Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas, who have been pushing their cases at Sheffield Shield level. But Julian believes Labuschagne’s biggest selection headache could already be sitting alongside him in the Australian dressing room.

Josh Inglis strengthened his case for a permanent spot after scoring a century in the first innings. Julian said you have to look at the guy that’s come in and scored 100, and you can’t drop him for the next Test match.

As the final day unfolds, all eyes will be on Labuschagne to see if he can produce the innings that saves his career and helps Australia pull off a famous victory. Coverage of the first session begins at 7:00pm AEDT, with the series decider poised for a thrilling finish.