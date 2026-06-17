Maroons' Second-Half Onslaught Levels Origin Series After Blues' Halftime Lead Collapses

New South Wales' 12-8 halftime advantage evaporated as Queensland staged a remarkable second-half comeback to win 44-24 and force a series decider. The Blues' collapse, marred by defensive errors and a sin-bin, has prompted calls for selection changes ahead of Game 3.

The New South Wales Blues entered the halftime break with a promising 12-8 lead over Queensland , only to collapse spectacularly in the second half as the Maroons unleashed a dominant performance to secure a decisive 44-24 victory.

This stunning turnaround forces the series to a decisive third game, shifting all momentum and pressure onto Blues coach Laurie Daley and his selection choices. The narrative now centers on whether Daley will retain faith in his existing组合 or make significant changes for the finale. Key players for New South Wales failed to maintain their early effectiveness, while Queensland's adjustments and individual brilliance, particularly from players like Selwyn Cobbo, turned the tide.

The second half was a write-off for many Blues, with defensive lapses, poor handling, and a critical sin-bin for a high shot on Kalyn Ponga proving pivotal. The defeat exposes glaring weaknesses in the Blues' game plan and composure under pressure, setting the stage for a high-stakes decider where every decision will be scrutinized





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State Of Origin NRL Queensland New South Wales Game 2 Series Decider Laurie Daley Blues Collapse Maroons Comeback Player Ratings

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