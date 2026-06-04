Two women from Married at First Sight UK aired on Channel 4 and a separate production to the Australian series have alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands. A third former MAFS UK bride Shona Manderson claimed her husband performed a non-consensual sex act on her. Their on-screen husbands have denied the allegations. Channel 4 which broadcasts the series has taken down every episode.

Married at First Sight UK cast members allege they were raped by their on-screen husbands . The women who did not want to be identified made the allegations on BBC’s Panorama program two weeks ago.

A third former MAFS UK bride Shona Manderson claimed her husband performed a non-consensual sex act on her. Their on-screen husbands have denied the allegations. Channel 4 which broadcasts the series has taken down every episode. The physical and psychological wellbeing of all contributors is of paramount importance.

Recently appointed CEO, Priya Dogra instructed an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK last month





abc730 / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Married At First Sight UK Rape Allegations On-Screen Husbands Channel 4 Priya Dogra Ofcom Lord Michael Grade Tahnee Cook Alex Funnell Loni Fagle Intimacy Week Intimacy Coordinators

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Hugh Jackman's brother cried on his first day as a prison-school teacherAfter Ralph Jackman retrained as a teacher, his first job was in a youth detention centre. His new memoir reveals how a broken system is failing vulnerable kids.

Read more »

Australian-made rocket motor test fired for the first timeNew vision has been released of the first test-firing, a step towards developing a greater Australian-made missile industry.

Read more »

‘Of course we will give it back’: Bayeux tapestry set for secret journey across ChannelOperation will use specially built container to protect fragile 11th-century embroidery

Read more »

'I hated it': Former MAFS bride says she felt pressure to be intimate on the showMarried At First Sight UK has become the centre of rape allegations. Now former MAFS Australia contestants and producers are speaking out about being coerced into intimacy.

Read more »