Married At First Sight UK Scandal: Channel 4 to Review Welfare of Contestants After Pressure to Keep Audiences

The first series of Married at First Sight UK aired in 2015, and it grew into one of Channel 4's biggest shows. The pressure to keep audiences glued to hit reality TV shows is leading to participants being put in increasingly risky and exploitative situations, according to a psychologist and executive who have both previously worked on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4 has launched an external review into contributor welfare and has removed all episodes from its streaming service.

The first series of Married at First Sight UK aired in 2015 and grew into one of Channel 4's biggest shows. The pressure to keep audiences glued to hit reality TV shows is leading to participants being put in increasingly risky and exploitative situations, according to a psychologist and executive who have both previously worked on Married at First Sight UK.

Channel 4 has launched an external review into contributor welfare and has removed all episodes from its streaming service. Lawyers for the independent production company that makes the UK version have told the BBC that its welfare protocols are 'gold standard'. The show has evolved a very long way from where it started and there are speculations that the scandal may ultimately mean it will have to axe the show.

The health and wellbeing of contestants in reality TV shows has been under the spotlight in recent years, particularly after Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the culture committee, told the BBC that the mechanics of MAFS UK, expecting strangers to become intimate with each other almost immediately, felt like 'an accident waiting to happen'. Industry executives and Channel 4 insiders are speculating whether the scandal may ultimately mean it will have to axe the show, particularly given its status as a public service broadcaster





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