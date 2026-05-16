Marsh clubs Super Giants to victory | 93 scored off 35 balls, Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL

Finn Allen smashed 93 off 35 balls and Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL to keep their playoff hopes alive. They won with 247 runs. Watch Bangla vs Pak series on Kayo. 200th IPL match for Sunil Narine. Gujarat need to win to confirm qualification for playoffs.

Marsh clubs Super Giants to victory | 01:21Finn Allen smashed 93 off 35 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs on Saturday to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Kolkata's top-order gave a brilliant batting effort, as they notched up 2-247. Angkrish Raghuvanshi clobbered 82 not out off 44 balls, and Cameron Green hit 52 not out off 28 balls, as the hosts powered to the third-highest total in their history. Watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series from 8-12 May and 16-20 May, streaming Live and exclusive on FOX SPORTS available on Kayo New to Kayo?

Sunil Narine then took 2-29 in his 200th IPL game as Gujarat were restricted to 4-218, with Green taking as wicket during the final over of the chase. Gujarat remain second with 16 points from 13 games. They need to win their final match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to confirm qualification for the playoffs





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