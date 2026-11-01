Players' boss Paul Marsh wants all members of the 2018 Australian team and Cricket Australia to accept collective responsibility for Sandpapergate, while calling for an end to the hounding of Pat Cummins and other players.

Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Paul Marsh has called for all members of the 2018 Australian team in South Africa to join with Cricket Australia in accepting collective responsibility for the Sandpapergate scandal, including current captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers.

Marsh has also asked for an end to the current hounding of Cummins and other players for further details about the scandal, saying the present level of intrusion on their private lives and homes was unacceptable. Having kept in constant contact with Cummins, Usman Khawaja and other members of the team and staff, including former coach Darren Lehmann, Marsh believes an acknowledgement of collective accountability is the best way for the group to move forward, even if some tour members maintain their denials of specific knowledge about sandpaper.

Also read Calls grow for independent inquiry into Sandpapergate before 150th anniversary Test

Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon co-signed a 2021 statement denying any prior knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field. Cummins has since expanded his denial to having any knowledge of any ball tampering before or during the tour. These claims have now been contradicted by Khawaja, David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft, contributing to a crisis of credibility for cricket.

Khawaja is a current director of the Australian Cricketers Association, of which Marsh is chief executive, and Cummins is a former director. So is his manager, Neil Maxwell. Sometimes in life, I think to be able to actually take responsibility and say, I am sorry for my role in this, it often ends there, Marsh told this masthead.

Advertisement

A lot of people can run away from that, but I do think there is an ability to go, Look, we got some stuff wrong here, and everyone in this got some stuff wrong here. So I think that is probably where we need to be getting to so that we can move forward. Whether the Cricket Australia staff at that time are prepared to do it, I do not know.

But I think it would be good if Cricket Australia, all the players, everyone actually went, OK, we made some mistakes. Some people have paid a significant price for that, and they still are. Asked specifically whether he thought Cummins would agree to the idea after his strident press conference a week ago, Marsh said: I think that is to be worked through.

Shared Responsibility and Moving Forward

If Cricket Australia are prepared to take some accountability for how this was handled, I think for the players on that tour who were not sanctioned, I do not think it is too big a step to take here to actually say if we had our time again, we would have taken shared responsibility. Even if you did not know about sandpaper, in my view, that is something that is possible.

And then I think the players who have come forward in the last little bit, they have every right to tell their stories. But there is also an element of do they need to accept that maybe some people, just because they knew, does that mean that everyone knew? Childhood friends turned Test batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been openly critical of Pat Cummins statements about who knew what in Cape Town.

Cummins has increasingly looked like a prisoner in his own home in the past week, and Marsh said the current hysteria around him, although driven partly by his own press conference a week ago, needed to stop. I think Pat has been an incredible leader of Australian cricket for the last five years, Marsh said.

Impact on Players and Families

I have spent time around the team since I have been back in this role the last nearly 18 months, and I believe he leads with integrity, courage, clarity, and he is hugely respected across Australian cricket. The hounding of players families, including Pat, in their private homes and their personal activities, is disgraceful, and it needs to stop. Surely, we are better than this as a society.

Advertisement

Despite everyone thirst for the truth and the scandal, there are real people in the middle of this, and it is having a huge impact on everyone. Marsh is steeped in Australian cricket. His father Rod was the Test side legendary wicketkeeper either side of the World Series Cricket split, and his brother Dan was an accomplished cricketer for South Australia and Tasmania before becoming a respected coach in the men and women systems.

His appeal for collective accountability is driven partly by wanting to see the game heal. I think there is still an opportunity to own this collectively and then move towards healing Australian cricket, Marsh said.

Not one person who was on that tour or who is representing Australia does not have enormous pride in what it means to be an Australian cricketer and what our teams have achieved over many years and that is the common bond that all these players share. For all people who work in the game, the players, and the mums and the dads who volunteer and drive the kids to play each week, and the fans who turn up and watch the games, and for the next generation, we have to work through these current challenges and make the game stronger.

Otherwise, we are going to be in this position where the game is split. The game will go backwards, and there is just no one who wants that. So we are thinking about what that can look like. We will play whatever role we can in facilitating that, and we have started having conversations with different players about that because I think that is where the focus has got to go.

Public Record and Future Discussions

One thing Marsh agreed should be a topic of conversation among players is a little more clarity about what should end up on the public record, whether details of personal lives or contested accounts of the past. That should be part of the overall discussion because these people spend a lot of time together, and I think they need to work through what is acceptable, what is unacceptable, where are their boundaries, all that sort of stuff, Marsh said.

It is a complex one to work through because you know they are, in many ways, like a family travelling around the world. Marsh indicated that the ACA was supportive of CA proposed truth forum, and the association would continue working with players on how the game can move forward.