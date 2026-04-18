Marshall Calls for Media Restraint After Tigers' Narrow Loss to Broncos

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall implores the media to temper their hype following a frustrating 21-20 defeat to an undermanned Broncos side. Marshall defends late-game tactics and emphasizes the team's internal belief while acknowledging the need to learn from missed opportunities.

Following a disappointing 21-20 loss to the Broncos, Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has urged the media to temper their expectations and cease overhyping his team. The Tigers had enjoyed a strong run of form, leading into Round 7 at the top of the NRL ladder, a testament to their recent plaudits. However, against an undermanned Brisbane side, the Tigers let a 12-4 lead slip through their fingers, a performance that left Marshall acknowledging the need for his team to learn from their mistakes and a desire for external validation to subside.

Marshall specifically addressed the late-game decision to introduce Jock Madden, explaining it was a tactical move to try and secure the win, particularly as Patrick Herbert was experiencing tightness. He defended the decision, emphasizing the team's internal belief and their ability to execute their game plan, citing periods of dominant field position and strong defensive efforts. Despite the disappointment of the loss, Marshall remained pragmatic, acknowledging that football involves both highs and lows and that the focus must now shift to regrouping for the next fixture. He attributed the loss to key errors at crucial moments, a common occurrence in a long season, and stressed the importance of resilience.

Reflecting on the game, Marshall refused to make excuses, even in the face of the Broncos' injury concerns. He credited Brisbane for their resilience and execution, particularly the match-winning field goal from Adam Reynolds, a player Marshall highlighted as world-class, alongside others like Ezra Mam and Kotoni Staggs. He argued that the Broncos, as reigning premiers, still possessed significant talent and were far from a team lacking quality, making the Tigers' inability to close out the game all the more frustrating.

Marshall concluded by stating that while the team performed well in stretches and put themselves in a winning position, they ultimately failed to capitalize. The sentiment was echoed by player Api Koroisau, who suggested there was no need for drastic changes within the team structure following this close encounter





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