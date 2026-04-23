Marshall Slams NRL Officiating as Koroisau Faces Suspension

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has criticized the inconsistency of NRL referees after co-captain Api Koroisau was sin-binned and reported in their win over Canberra, potentially impacting his State of Origin hopes. Adam Doueihi's strong performance also boosts his NSW selection chances.

Benji Marshall , the coach of the Wests Tigers , has publicly expressed his frustration with the current standard of officiating in the National Rugby League ( NRL ), particularly in light of a potential suspension facing his co-captain, Api Koroisau .

The controversy stems from incidents during the Tigers’ 33-14 victory over the Canberra Raiders on Thursday, where Koroisau was both sin-binned and placed on report. The sin-bin decision related to a possible hip-drop tackle, while the report concerned a potential dangerous throw, both calls made by referee Ashley Klein. This situation is particularly sensitive as Koroisau is in contention for a recall to the New South Wales State of Origin team, and a suspension would significantly jeopardize his chances.

Koroisau has already been cited three times this season for dangerous contact, increasing the likelihood of a charge being laid by the NRL’s match review committee on Friday. The Raiders capitalized on Koroisau’s absence, scoring both of their tries while he was off the field, although the Tigers ultimately secured their fifth win of the season. Marshall’s post-match comments were direct and impassioned.

While acknowledging the team’s win, he didn’t hesitate to voice his concerns about the inconsistency of refereeing decisions. He stated that the calls made during the game were difficult to understand and questioned what Koroisau was expected to do in the situation leading to the sin-bin. Marshall argued that Koroisau was simply making a legitimate cover tackle from behind and that landing on his legs was an inevitable consequence.

He further emphasized that numerous other decisions didn’t favor his team, and that fans deserve a consistent application of the rules, something he believes is currently lacking. He also indicated that, had he been able to challenge the decision, he would have contested a penalty awarded against the Tigers in the second half for a dangerous throw on Raiders forward Zac Hosking.

The Tigers’ performance overall was dominant, thoroughly outplaying a Canberra side that has struggled this season, appearing a far cry from the team that topped the ladder last year. The match concluded with a minor altercation between Sunia Turuva and Tom Starling, requiring intervention to separate the players.

The Tigers’ victory was also highlighted by an outstanding performance from halfback Adam Doueihi, who scored two tries, kicked four goals, and added a field goal in the closing stages of the game. This performance has significantly bolstered his claim for inclusion in the NSW State of Origin squad for the series opener on May 27. Doueihi’s versatility has been championed by Blues legend Andrew Johns, further strengthening his case.

Marshall echoed Johns’ sentiments, praising Doueihi’s impact, positioning, and overall control of the game. He noted Doueihi’s ability to both set up teammates and contribute to the attack himself, as well as his strong kicking game. Marshall acknowledged Johns’ astute judgment of talent and expressed his support for Doueihi’s selection. Looking ahead, the Tigers face challenging fixtures against the Cronulla Sharks and the Melbourne Storm in the coming weeks, providing further opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities.

The potential loss of Koroisau due to suspension would undoubtedly be a blow to the team, but Marshall remains focused on maintaining the team’s momentum and achieving consistent performance despite the challenges presented by inconsistent officiating and potential player absences





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NRL Api Koroisau Benji Marshall Wests Tigers State Of Origin Adam Doueihi Refereeing Suspension

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