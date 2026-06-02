Marta Kostyuk Makes History as First Ukrainian Woman in Roland-Garros Semi-Finals Amid War Tragedy

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk reached the Roland-Garros semi-finals, dedicating her win to Ukraine after a missile strike hit near her family's home. She will face Russian Mirra Andreeva. Also, Alexander Zverev advanced to the men's semi-finals against Czech Jakub Mensik.

In a historic achievement at Roland-Garros , Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has become the first Ukrainian woman ever to reach the singles semi-finals. The 23-year-old, seeded 15th at the tournament, delivered a resilient performance against her compatriot Elina Svitolina , triumphing 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 after a challenging second set.

This victory marks a career-best result for Kostyuk and continues her flawless clay-court season, having captured titles in both Rouen and Madrid leading into Paris. Earlier in the tournament, she had already caused a major upset by defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek, showcasing her exceptional form on the red dirt. Her path to the semi-finals, however, has been shadowed by tragedy and ongoing conflict in her homeland of Ukraine.

Just days ago, a Russian missile strike devastated a building perilously close to her family's residence in Kyiv. Kostyuk, visibly emotional after her first-round match, shared the harrowing detail that had the missile landed merely 100 meters closer, her mother and sister could have been lost. The strike was part of a wider assault that claimed at least ten lives across Ukrainian cities, underscoring the relentless brutality of the war.

Following her latest win, Kostyuk once more drew attention to the suffering in Ukraine, dedicating the match to the Ukrainian people and their unyielding resilience. She will now face 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the next round, after Andreeva overwhelmed Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3. The upcoming quarter-final carries additional geopolitical tension given the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

Kostyuk has consistently navigated this delicate landscape, praising fellow Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova for her vocal stance against the relative silence of Russian and Belarusian players regarding the war. However, Kostyuk admitted she no longer possesses the emotional stamina to engage in such debates herself. She described her personal coping mechanism: avoiding continuous news consumption to preserve her mental health and focus on her tennis.

"If I cannot live without news and not follow them, then I might as well go back to Ukraine and live there because I'm here, I'm safe, I'm here to do my job," she explained. Still, she feels a profound responsibility to use her platform to remind the world of the devastation, stating that the most she can do from Paris is talk about it so people do not become desensitized to the "terrible life" unfolding daily.

On the court, the match against Svitolina was a rollercoaster. Svitolina, married to French tennis star Gael Monfils, began poorly, falling behind 4-1 with numerous errors. Despite recovering to level the set and forcing a decider with a dominant second-set performance-winning all ten points when approaching the net-she ultimately could not contain Kostyuk's aggressive baseline game.

After trading breaks early in the final set, Kostyuk seized control with a love hold for a 4-2 lead, then won only one more point the rest of the way, closing out the match emphatically. Meanwhile, on the men's side, Alexander Zverev advanced to his fifth Roland-Garros semi-final amid a weakened field absent Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

The German, considered the title favorite, overcame a 5-2 first-set deficit to defeat 19-year-old Spanish prodigy Rafael Jodar 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 6-3. Jodar, who idolizes Rafael Nadal and sought to replicate Nadal's famous teenage debut triumph, faltered critically while serving for the first set, succumbing to nerves and loose forehand errors that swung the momentum entirely to Zverev. Zverev's reaction to reaching another semi-final was notably muted.

When asked if he was proud, he focused on the tasks ahead: "I want to keep going, of course. I want to be in the tournament, and I want to win the matches that are ahead of me... I feel like today was a very tough test against a very good player, and I managed, I won, and of course, I'm happy to be in the semi-finals, but for now - that's it.

" His next obstacle is Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who continued his remarkable run by defeating Brazilian Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). Mensik, just 20, joins an elite Czech group including Tomas Berdych, Petr Korda, Ivan Lendl and Jan Kodes by reaching the Paris semi-finals.

His victory came despite earlier struggles with full-body cramps after a grueling five-hour second-round match, but he displayed no such fatigue against Fonseca, rallying from down a break twice in the third set to secure his place





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Marta Kostyuk Roland-Garros Ukrainian Tennis Elina Svitolina Mirra Andreeva Alexander Zverev Jakub Mensik War In Ukraine French Open Tennis Semi-Finals

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