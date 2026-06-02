Marta Kostyuk Makes History as First Ukrainian Woman in Roland-Garros Semi-Finals Amid War News

Marta Kostyuk became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the French Open semi-finals, defeating Elina Svitolina in three sets. Her historic achievement comes as she continues to highlight the devastating impact of the war in Ukraine, dedicating her victory to the resilience of her people. In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik also advanced to the semi-finals.

In a landmark achievement for Ukrainian tennis, Marta Kostyuk has become the first Ukrainian woman to reach the Roland-Garros singles semi-finals. The 23-year-old, seeded 15th at the French Open , secured her place in the last four with a hard-fought three-set victory over her compatriot Elina Svitolina , winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

This triumph continues a remarkable clay-court season for Kostyuk, who captured titles in both Rouen and Madrid heading into Paris, establishing herself as one of the tour's most formidable players on the surface. Her pathway to the semi-finals included a stunning upset of the four-time champion Iga Swiatek in the previous round, further underlining her rising status in the sport.

Kostyuk's historic run at Roland-Garros has unfolded against a backdrop of profound personal and national tragedy due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Following her first-round victory, she was moved to tears while describing how a Russian missile strike had destroyed a building perilously close to her family's residence in Kyiv. She poignantly stated, "If it had been 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn't have a mother and a sister.

" After defeating Svitolina to reach the semi-finals, Kostyuk again highlighted the devastation in her homeland, noting a particularly difficult night in Kyiv with further attacks. She dedicated the match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience, saying, "We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, and I want to give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience.

" Kostyuk has praised fellow Ukrainian players like Oleksandra Oliynykova for their vocal stance regarding the silence of Russian and Belarusian athletes amid the conflict, though she admitted she no longer possesses the emotional energy to engage in that discourse herself. She explained her coping mechanism, stating, "I saw started last night already in the evening, but I never follow news during the night. I mean, I will change absolutely nothing, and I will just not get any sleep.

" She continued, "If I cannot live without news and not follow them, then I might as well go back to Ukraine and live there because I'm here, I'm safe, I'm here to do my job. " She added, "The biggest thing I can do is sit here and talk about it, so more people can find out about it, so they don't get used to this terrible life. " The match itself was a rollercoaster.

Svitolina, the wife of retiring French tennis star Gael Monfils, began poorly, falling 4-1 behind against an aggressive Kostyuk. Although Svitolina recovered to level the set, she eventually lost the opener after a series of errors, including a costly dropped serve. Svitolina responded with a dominant second set, winning all ten points when she came to the net, to force a deciding set.

The third set saw several early breaks before Kostyuk gained a crucial advantage with a love hold for a 4-2 lead. From there, she lost only a single point, closing out the match and securing her spot in the semi-finals. In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev is the clear favourite for the title following the exits of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and the injury to Carlos Alcaraz.

The German, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, advanced to his fifth Roland-Garros semi-final by defeating 19-year-old Spanish prodigy Rafael Jodar. Zverev overcame a 5-2 deficit in the first set to eventually win 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 6-3.

Jodar's hopes of emulating his idol Rafael Nadal by winning the clay-court major on his debut as a teenager faded after he served for the first set but lost his nerve, making several unforced errors to allow Zverev back into the match. Zverev then dominated the remaining sets. When asked about reaching another semi-final in Paris, Zverev's response was measured. He stated, "I want to keep going, of course.

I want to be in the tournament, and I want to win the matches that are ahead of me - and that's my goal. I feel like today was a very tough test against a very good player, and I managed, I won, and of course, I'm happy to be in the semi-finals, but for now - that's it.

" Zverev's next opponent will be Czech teenager Jakub Mensik. Mensik, aged 20, became only the fifth Czech man to reach the Roland-Garros semi-finals, joining an elite list that includes Tomas Berdych, Petr Korda, Ivan Lendl, and Jan Kodes. He overcame Brazilian Joao Fonseca in a high-quality contest, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Mensik, who had suffered full-body cramps after a nearly five-hour second-round match, showed tremendous resilience, rallying from a break down twice in the third set to secure his place in the last four





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Marta Kostyuk Roland-Garros French Open Ukrainian Tennis Elina Svitolina Alexander Zverev Jakub Mensik

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