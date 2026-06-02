Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has reached the semifinals of the French Open, where she will face Russian player Mirra Andreeva. Kostyuk has been critical of Russian players who have remained silent on the war in Ukraine, saying they should take a clear stance on the issue.

Marta Kostyuk was emotional after her match following another difficult night in Ukraine. Marta Kostyuk has beaten fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, setting up a French Open semifinal against Russian Mirra Andreeva .

Kostyuk cried during her post-match interview after another difficult night of Russian bombing in Ukraine killed civilians. Kostyuk said there is a way if you don't agree, as evidenced by Daria Kasatkina switching allegiance to Australia. Marta Kostyuk has reached her first grand slam semifinal with an emotional victory over fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, then raised the temperature for her last-four tie with Mirra Andreeva by castigating those Russian players who have kept silent over the war between the nations.

She said she no longer agreed with the argument that Russian athletes remained silent because of possible repercussions at home. Kostyuk spoke in response to being asked about Russian players, including Andreeva, who have said they focus only on the match and avoid political discussion. Andreeva was asked after her 6-0 6-3 win over Romania's Sorana Cîrstea about the challenges of playing a Ukrainian in wartime without knowing whether it would be Kostyuk or Svitolina.

She replied For me it doesn't matter who I play. I really try to play against the ball that is coming at me. Usually it doesn't matter to me who I'm playing against, so I'm trying to really focus on the game and on the game plan. Kostyuk said I wish there was some more clear stance on what's going on, especially when your country is killing other people.

Kostyuk did not take a pre-match photo with Andreeva or shake hands at the net after their match in Madrid a month ago, following protocol for Ukrainians with opponents from Russia and its ally Belarus since the war started four years ago. Kostyuk beat Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 and dedicated the win to her compatriots after a night in which Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 18 civilians and wounding more than 100 others, authorities said.

Kostyuk began the fortnight in tears on court, revealing her family home in Kyiv had almost been hit by a Russian missile, and she was initially too emotional to speak after the win over Svitolina. We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, so many people dead, Kostyuk said after she composed herself. I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Slava Ukraini!

Svitolina said I found out early in the morning. I have a couple of friends that told me about it, who are there. Just very sad that we all have to really put up with this heaviness and pain every single day, and scared moments not knowing what's going to bring the next day. Andreeva, 19, won her match in less than an hour.

It will be her second semifinal at Roland-Garros, having lost to Jasmine Paolini two years ago





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