Martha Stewart Apologizes for Homeless Halloween Costume as Heidi Klum Debuts Giant Severed Hand Look

Martha Stewart apologized after backlash over her homeless Halloween costume, while Heidi Klum unveiled a giant severed hand costume at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York.

Martha Stewart has apologized after facing backlash for dressing as a homeless person in a Halloween Instagram post that was quickly deleted. The lifestyle mogul and TV presenter shared the image as part of a carousel promoting her QVC candle range.

The since-deleted post was captioned, My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!! The image showed Stewart with a smudged face, wearing ripped jeans and a ragged cardigan, and holding a sign that read, I am hungry help me!! The photo was screenshotted by social media users and widely circulated, prompting criticism. Stewart responded early Monday morning Australian time with a statement addressing the controversy directly.

Also read Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume gets out of hand in 2026

Martha Stewart Apologizes For Homeless Costume

I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention, she said. She added that homelessness remains one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises. Stewart said she cares deeply about the issue and has spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat what she called this ongoing social epidemic.

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I am committed to continuing to make a difference, she said in the statement. Also drawing attention for her Halloween costume was supermodel Heidi Klum, who dressed as a giant severed hand for her annual Halloween party in New York on Saturday US time. The event marked 25 years since she began hosting the much-anticipated gathering. Klum was unrecognisable, with only her eyes and mouth showing.

Blood dripped from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out. The top of the hand ended in a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tendons, and she was accompanied by an ensemble of helpers in blood-stained hazmat suits. Klum said the idea came to her last year to be a giant hand, specifically her own left hand, complete with long red nails, a thumb ring, her engagement ring and wedding band.

Heidi Klum Giant Hand Costume Details

I looked at my hand and I thought, Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow, Klum said. The supermodel-turned-TV personality went viral in 2022 when she arrived at the party on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume. In past years, Klum has come dressed as the Greek myth Medusa, a peacock, a 2.4-metre-tall Transformer, and a werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Klum said it took about five to six hours to get into her hand costume this year, but making it took a lot longer. She posted hints on her Instagram earlier in the day as bloodied prosthetics were applied to her face. Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it, Klum said. It's quite heavy.

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Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, did not attend this year because he was on tour. The details on her costume still included a tattoo of his name on her ring finger, along with her palm lines and veins. Her guests also made a splash with their costumes, including Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, who arrived as ghoulish twins from The Shining.