Mary Featherston on Design, Activism, and Curriculum Transformation

Mary Featherston, a renowned designer and activist, will discuss her life in design and its potential to promote social change, at the NGV on May 20. Her work with educators revolves around enhancing children's education through good design.

Mary Featherston at the NGV International, where she will give a talk this week for Melbourne Design Week. In the 1950s, together with her late husband Grant, Featherston created some of the most aesthetically and technically radical furniture of that era.

Their chairs in particular put Melbourne on the design map globally and are highly sought after today. Featherston believes design is integral to social change. As a working mother, she was an early advocate for childcare being freely available, a radical concept in Australia at the time. Her work with educators, academics, architects and artists focuses on how good design can improve children’s education.

Mary Featherston is a firm believer that good design leads to positive education outcomes for all, and that those better outcomes, in turn, lead to better societies. She believes motivation and engagement are critical ideas in schooling. While that should be obvious, she fears it is often overlooked





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Design Curriculum Transformation Social Change Education Outcomes Natural Tendencies Curiosity As A Driver Emotional Learning

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