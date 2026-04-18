Marzo's Legacy: A Community Remembers Peter Meagher's Unwavering Service

The Randwick Rugby Club and NSW Police Force united to memorialize Peter Meagher, known as Marzo, who was tragically killed in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. A devoted servant to both institutions, Meagher's quiet dedication and selfless commitment were honored at the club's first home game of the season, highlighting his immense impact on countless lives.

Peter Meagher , affectionately known as Marzo , was a man whose life was a testament to unwavering dedication to both the NSW Police Force and the Randwick Rugby Club . His passing, tragically in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in December, has left an immense void. Meagher's commitment to serving others was a constant, performed with a quiet humility that never sought recognition.

On Saturday, as Randwick Rugby Club commenced their Shute Shield season with their first home game against Eastern Suburbs at Coogee Oval, it was a fitting and poignant occasion to honor his memory. His beloved nickname, Marzo, was emblazoned in prominent capital letters across the field, a visible symbol of his profound impact. This memorial brought together the three core pillars of Meagher’s life: his devoted family, the Randwick Rugby Club community, and his colleagues from the NSW Police Force.

His wife, Virginia, stood alongside his brothers Greg, Paul, and Andrew, as the NSW Police band sounded the entry of both competing teams, underscoring the shared respect for Meagher's multifaceted service. A considerable throng of supporters had assembled from the early afternoon, with queues extending beyond the entrance, all united in remembrance. Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh and NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon were among the distinguished guests who joined both teams for a solemn minute of silence, a profound acknowledgement of a man who consistently prioritized the needs of others above his own.

Prior to his tragic end, Meagher, after a distinguished 35-year career as a detective with the NSW Police, had begun to indulge more deeply in his passion for photography. It was during one such photographic pursuit, on December 14, that he was tragically caught in the horrific events at Bondi Beach. He had been capturing images of a large Hanukkah celebration for the local Jewish community when the attack occurred.

The Meagher family's connection to Randwick Rugby Club runs deep, spanning over a century. Peter's own involvement began at the tender age of five when he first volunteered as a ball boy at Coogee Oval. His dedication continued unabated; he officiated in over 500 rugby matches as a referee, dedicated two decades to managing lower-grade teams, and in the final eight years of his life, played a crucial role in supporting the first-grade team, affectionately known as the Galloping Greens.

Morgan Turinui, a former Wallaby and Randwick player, recalled Meagher’s countless behind-the-scenes contributions since Turinui’s own junior days at the club. As the first home game approached, the magnitude of Marzo’s irreplaceable presence became starkly apparent to everyone. Turinui articulated this sentiment, noting that the club was still discovering the myriad of small, essential tasks that Marzo had effortlessly managed, tasks that had previously gone unnoticed and were now proving difficult to replicate.

He observed that many overlooked responsibilities, such as organizing jerseys, managing locker assignments, and countless other seemingly minor duties, were now falling to others, tasks that were simply taken for granted. Turinui emphasized Meagher’s lifelong commitment to volunteering for the club, describing him as Randwick rugby royalty, yet his unassuming nature meant one would never have guessed his status. He was a quiet and humble individual who simply got things done without any fanfare.

Every endeavor undertaken by Meagher was characterized by immense effort and unwavering commitment, meticulously compartmentalized. At Randwick, his sole focus was ensuring that every player was equipped with everything necessary to perform at their best, whether it was providing extra strapping tape or offering a word of encouragement before they took to the field. Throughout his extensive career as a detective, Meagher rarely brought the demands of his police work into discussions about upcoming rugby games.

On Saturday, Commissioner Lanyon and his police colleagues expressed their honor in being able to help unite Meagher’s disparate worlds, providing them with an opportunity to spend time in a place that held such profound significance for him, a place where he, in turn, held even greater significance for them. Lanyon reflected on Meagher's selfless nature, stating that even in the somber context of his funeral, the speeches delivered painted a clear picture of Peter: always giving of himself, always being the last to leave, and always tidying up after everyone else had departed.

Lanyon further described Peter as understated, perpetually prioritizing others, a quality he deeply admired and one that he recognized as a hallmark of exceptional police officers.





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