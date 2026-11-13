Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay home burgled, three vehicles stolen and later recovered

Four masked intruders broke into Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay mansion early Wednesday, stealing three vehicles that police later recovered as investigations continue.

Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay home was broken into on Wednesday morning and thieves stole three vehicles from the property. Police were called to the Hollywood star's Broken Head home, south of Byron Bay, about 7.30am following reports of a vehicle theft.

According to a statement from NSW Police, officers attached to the Tweed-Byron Police District attended the scene. They were told four unknown people had entered the property and stolen three vehicles. No injuries were reported. Police established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Police Investigate Vehicle Theft

Two of the vehicles were later recovered, police said in a statement. According to a 7NEWS report, Hemsworth's wife, Spanish actor and model Elsa Pataky, woke to the sound of dogs barking about 2am on Wednesday. She ignored the noise.

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However, when she checked their property's CCTV cameras later that morning, she reportedly saw four people wearing balaclavas and two of them holding knives. Hemsworth called police shortly after. The four thieves had reportedly scaled the front fence, gaining access to a garage where the three cars were parked with their keys inside, 7NEWS reported. The stolen vehicles are reportedly a BYD, a Ram and a Ford Raptor ute.

One of the vehicles was recovered at Coraki, about an hour's drive away from Hemsworth's home, and another at Tabulam, more than a two-hour drive away. On Thursday, police recovered a third vehicle in Lennox Head. All of the cars have been seized for forensic examination, and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Hemsworth Relocates Family Home

The actor has lived in the Byron Bay area with his wife for more than a decade, having moved back to his homeland from Los Angeles in 2014. Their luxury property, often described as Fortress Hemsworth, looks out over Seven Mile Beach and is reportedly worth around $50 million. In February, Hemsworth explained why he chose to relocate his family, which includes his three children, back to Australia.

It was right around the time my boys were born, and we kind of were set up in LA and not enjoying it, he said. Nothing was shooting there, we were filming kind of everywhere else. He also spoke of disliking the constant media attention and paparazzi associated with living in Los Angeles as a celebrity. Moving back to Australia had been the greatest decision, he said.

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Actor Reflects On Australia Move

You know when you come back from work you want to go on a holiday? Coming home for me feels like a holiday. We have a big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf. Hemsworth, 43, recently starred in Crime 101, Amazon MGM's crime thriller in which he played a jewel thief. He will reprise his role as Thor in upcoming projects.