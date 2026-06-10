Mass Job Cuts Expected at Seven Network Amid Financial Challenges

Seven Network staff are bracing for mass job cuts, with up to 200 roles expected to be axed this week. The cuts are designed to avert a profit warning from the company, after advertising market conditions have continued to worsen this year for the commercial television sector.

Seven Network staff are bracing for mass job cuts , with up to 200 roles expected to be axed this week. The new chief executive of Southern Cross Media , Rohan Lund , has been open about looming cuts just a month after taking on the job but is expected to formalise those comments by informing staff in the coming days.

Some staff members from the television newsroom have already been informed about their roles being impacted from Seven’s News leadership team this week. The cuts are expected to amount to as many as 200 redundancies across the entire company, with Southern Cross’ board meeting tomorrow to rubber stamp the decision. Most of the cuts will come from the Seven West Media side of the business, the sources said.

A short consultation period for voluntary redundancies at the company’s newspaper division also closed on Monday. The Nightly, were asked for expressions of interest for a number of voluntary redundancies on Wednesday last week, but the consultation period for those cuts was only five days, and failed to attract enough applicants, meaning forced redundancies are likely to follow at the newspapers. Seven did not respond to several requests for comment.

Southern Cross Media also owns radio networks Triple M and the Hit Network and digital audio platform LiSTNR. The cuts, which come just a month into new CEO Rohan Lund’s tenure, are designed to avert a profit warning from the company, after advertising market conditions have continued to worsen this year for the commercial television sector.

New figures from advertising insights agency SMI Guideline last week showed the television sector was down 25 per cent in April compared to 2025, compounding several years of a shrinking market. Nine, the owner of this masthead, recently made redundancies in its television news division as part of its Future News strategy. Lund has openly flagged a ‘resetting’ of the company’s cost-base with staff, saying that cuts are ‘the nature of the business’ during an interview with industry websitelast week.

With most of the cuts expected to come from the Seven side of the business, Lund also said that Southern Cross’ radio business has already conducted significant cost-cutting.

‘There’s a natural resetting of your cost base, and responding to cyclical conditions. And it’s hard, and it’s awful when that happens, but I can definitely see radio has gone through it more than anyone else in media from what I can see at the moment,’ Lund told. But senior company sources say the outcome under Lund is actually scaled back from previous plans, which had indicated a far greater reduction in headcount.

Seven’s newsroom has already made significant redundancies in the past 18 months, including letting a number of staff go in December. Tension has been building between the Southern Cross Media and Seven West Media sides of the business since the merger earlier this year, with three different chairs and chief executives in the time since.

A number of senior Seven executives left after CEO Jeff Howard’s exit in February, with the majority of the company’s executive leadership team still made up of former Southern Cross Media executives. But after Lund was appointed as an external choice for the CEO role, power shifted back toward the company’s largest shareholder Kerry Stokes and the former Seven side of the business.

Heith Mackay-Cruise, Southern Cross’ chair and the chair of the company before the merger, will step down from the board at the end of June. He is to be replaced by Teresa Dyson, a former Seven West Media director. As the company’s second-largest shareholder, Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart was revealed as the money behind his stake.

Media companies regularly make redundancies toward the end of the financial year, though the scale of the touted cuts signal the financial challenge Lund and his team have to overcome. The two businesses merged in January, creating a $420 million media business with assets in Television, newspapers and audio. But since January, the company’s market capitalisation has already fallen to $287 million





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Seven Network Job Cuts Southern Cross Media Rohan Lund Seven West Media Radio Networks Digital Audio Platform Ad Market Conditions Ad Insights Agency Nine Future News Strategy Resetting Of Cost-Base Cyclical Conditions Radio Business Merger Financial Challenges Market Capitalisation Ad Market Conditions Ad Insights Agency Nine Future News Strategy Resetting Of Cost-Base Cyclical Conditions Radio Business Merger Financial Challenges Market Capitalisation

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