Massive Attack on Kyiv Damages Historic Monastery as Ukraine Strikes Russian Infrastructure

A large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv resulted in fire at the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery and widespread damage, while Ukraine responded with drone strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities.

A massive attack on Kyiv occurred amidst heightened Russian strikes across Ukraine, resulting in significant damage and casualties. The historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery's Dormition Cathedral caught fire, with reports of ongoing damage early Monday morning.

Houses, cars, and a high-rise apartment building were also set ablaze, leaving 140,000 people without electricity in parts of the capital, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor, and Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. An on-scene reporter observed projectiles being intercepted in the sky, with glowing debris falling onto the city. The Ukrainian Air Force warned that the risk of missile and drone attacks persisted into Monday morning.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko shared an image of the monastery in flames, calling it a brutal assault on Ukrainian people and heritage, and exposing Russia's true face regarding Orthodox values. In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian strike injured three women and an elderly man, as reported by the regional governor. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is executing its plan of long-range sanctions against Russia and carrying out mid-range strikes in response to Russia's refusal to end the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones targeted Russian infrastructure, hitting an oil and gas terminal in Krasnodar and an oil processing facility in Volgograd. In Russia, one person was killed and nine injured on Sunday when Ukrainian drones struck an apartment building, according to Russian state media. Zelenskyy also updated the US president on battlefield developments and discussed potential peace initiatives, coinciding with the US president's 80th birthday.

Analysts note that as Russia loses the war, Putin's desperation may increase, making him more dangerous





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Kyiv Attack Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Oil Facilities Zelenskyy Putin War In Ukraine

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