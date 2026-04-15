Massive Blaze Engulfs Geelong Oil Refinery, Fuel Supply Concerns Emerge

An out-of-control fire has erupted at the Viva Energy oil refinery in Geelong, one of Australia's last remaining fuel processing facilities. Residents are being warned to stay indoors as emergency services battle the blaze, which is impacting a critical fuel supply hub for Victoria and the nation.

A significant fire erupted at the Viva Energy refinery in Corio, Geelong , on Wednesday night, sending shockwaves through the region and raising concerns about fuel supply stability. The blaze, which began around 11:15 PM in the Mogas (motor gasoline) unit, prompted multiple emergency calls reporting explosions and flames. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) dispatched a substantial response, with the fire still raging and not yet under control by early Thursday morning.

Despite the intensity of the inferno, FRV confirmed that all emergency personnel and refinery employees have been accounted for, with no injuries reported. The fire, however, was contained to its area of origin within the plant, involving liquid fuels and gases.

Residents in areas south of the refinery were advised to stay indoors and close windows to avoid the thick smoke plume generated by the burning materials.

Geelong Mayor, Ken Kinash, described the incident as unprecedented, stating that even refinery management could not recall an event of this magnitude. He indicated that while efforts were underway to bring the fire under control, it was expected to take several more hours for the fuel to burn off before a more substantial response could be mounted in the affected area.

Viva Energy issued a statement assuring the public that there was no immediate impact on fuel supplies and that initial reports indicated no injuries.

This incident highlights the critical importance of Australia's dwindling refining capacity, with the Geelong facility being one of only two remaining oil refineries in the country. The potential disruption to fuel supply chains, even if temporary, underscores the vulnerability of the nation's energy security.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is expected to be extensive, with a focus on understanding the contributing factors that led to such a severe incident at a vital piece of national infrastructure. The long-term implications for the refinery's operations and the broader impact on the Australian fuel market will likely be closely monitored in the coming days and weeks





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Oil Refinery Fire Geelong Fuel Supply Emergency Response

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