Overnight Russian attacks, the largest in several days, targeted Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities. Ukraine responded with drone strikes into Russian territory amid stalled peace negotiations.

A massive wave of Russia n attacks swept across Ukraine overnight, with Dnipro bearing the heaviest impact. The onslaught, described as the largest in several days, extended to Odesa and Kharkiv , resulting in widespread damage and casualties.

Reports indicate at least 34 individuals sustained injuries during the strikes, which persisted throughout the night, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration. Tragically, the remains of four individuals were discovered amidst the rubble of a house obliterated by the attacks, and search efforts are ongoing to locate additional victims as of Saturday morning.

Hanzha detailed the relentless nature of the assault on Telegram, stating that Russian forces had been targeting Dnipro and surrounding areas continuously throughout the night. The strikes ignited numerous fires across the city, causing significant damage to apartment buildings, commercial establishments, and private residences. Further compounding the tragedy, another civilian lost their life in a subsequent Russian strike within the same region on Saturday afternoon, impacting the already devastated residential area.

Simultaneously, Odesa and Kharkiv faced drone attacks, leading to at least three injuries. Ukrainian authorities reported successfully intercepting the majority of the over 600 Russian drones deployed, marking this as the most substantial aerial assault in recent days. President Zelenskyy addressed the situation on social media, highlighting the consistent tactics employed by Russia. He noted the use of drones, cruise missiles, and a considerable volume of ballistic missiles, with a disproportionate focus on civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings, vital energy facilities, and essential enterprises have all suffered damage as a result of these attacks. In a reciprocal move, Ukraine launched its own long-range drone strikes, penetrating deep into Russian territory. These actions occurred against the backdrop of a prisoner exchange on Friday, where 193 service members were repatriated by both Russia and Ukraine.

While these exchanges represent a small measure of humanitarian progress, they were facilitated through US-brokered negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, which have unfortunately stalled on critical issues, preventing any substantial breakthrough towards ending the ongoing conflict. The lack of progress in negotiations underscores the deeply entrenched positions of both sides and the immense challenges in achieving a peaceful resolution. The continued escalation of attacks, coupled with the stalled diplomatic efforts, paints a grim picture for the future of the conflict.

The situation on the ground remains dire, with reports emerging of Ukrainian soldiers facing severe hardship on the front lines, suffering from malnutrition and dehydration due to supply shortages. This highlights the logistical challenges and the strain on resources faced by the Ukrainian military. The recent attacks represent a significant escalation in the conflict, and the scale of the assault raises concerns about Russia’s intentions.

The targeting of civilian infrastructure is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and demonstrates a disregard for the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian population. The death of a woman and serious injury to a man in a drone strike in Russia’s Belgorod border region further complicates the situation, potentially escalating tensions and prompting retaliatory actions. The ongoing conflict continues to have devastating consequences for both Ukraine and Russia, with significant human and economic costs.

The international community must continue to provide support to Ukraine and work towards a peaceful resolution to this protracted conflict. The need for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is more urgent than ever, to prevent further loss of life and suffering





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Dnipro Odesa Kharkiv Drone Attacks War Zelenskyy Prisoner Exchange

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dingo Attacks Prompt Nightly Patrols and Relocation Options at Karijini National ParkAggressive dingoes are attacking campers, including a four-year-old girl and her mother, at Karijini National Park in Western Australia. Rangers are conducting nightly patrols to humanely destroy the problem animals, and campers with young children are being offered relocation within the park.

Read more »

Target Launches Affordable Cashmere SweatersTarget has released 100% cashmere sweaters for adults and children at surprisingly low prices, quickly gaining popularity online. The sweaters are available in various colors and sizes, offering a premium feel at an accessible price point.

Read more »

Massive reduction in road safety offences thanks to AI-assisted cameras, WA government saysThe cameras have handed out around 184,000 infringements since they started issuing fines in October last year, according to the WA government.

Read more »

Brisbane mum's massive Lego collection raises over half a million dollars at auction7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Exploring Italy’s ‘forgotten’ Dolomites: ‘The same massive mountains without the crowds’Clear waterfalls, mountain meadows and high-altitude refuges are just some of the highlights of this less-visited part of the stunning range

Read more »

Dragons disaster as new era begins with massive loss to Roosters on Anzac Day7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »