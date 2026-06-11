Mastering the Art of Air Fryer Sticky Pork Belly with Steph de Sousa

Learn how to prepare perfect crispy pork belly bites using an air fryer and transform them into three different delicious meals.

Cookbook author Steph de Sousa holds a firm belief that pork belly reigns supreme as the king of all meats. According to her, the secret to a truly exceptional dish lies in achieving a harmonious balance between the crispy, rendered fat and the succulent, tender meat beneath.

This combination creates a melt-in-your-mouth sensation that defines the luxury of the cut. However, many home cooks are intimidated by the time and effort required to get this right in a traditional oven. This is where the modern air fryer becomes an essential tool. By utilizing the rapid air circulation of an air fryer, the process becomes streamlined, allowing anyone to achieve professional results without needing to constantly monitor the oven.

Steph suggests that preparing a large batch of these pork belly chunks in advance is a strategic move for busy individuals, as it provides a versatile protein base for various snacks and meals throughout the week. One of her most critical tips for beginners is to cut the pork into slightly larger bite-sized pieces than one might expect.

Because the meat shrinks significantly during the high-heat frying process, starting with larger chunks ensures that the final result is a satisfying morsel rather than a tiny fragment. The journey to the perfect sticky pork belly begins with a flavorful dry rub. By combining salt, garlic powder, and five-spice powder, the meat is infused with a savory and aromatic profile that complements the richness of the pork.

Once the pork belly pieces are thoroughly tossed in this spice mixture, they should be arranged in a single layer within the air fryer basket. This prevents overcrowding and ensures that the hot air can circulate freely around each piece for maximum crispiness. If the batch is too large, cooking in two separate turns is recommended to maintain quality.

The air fryer is set to 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes, with a crucial shake of the basket halfway through the timer to ensure every side is evenly browned. While the meat sizzles, a sticky glaze is prepared by whisking together a blend of savory and sweet ingredients in a large bowl. Once the pork emerges golden and crisp, it is tossed in the sauce until every piece is coated in a shiny, appetizing glaze.

For the final touch, the coated pork is returned to the air fryer for another 5 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius, which caramelizes the sugars in the sauce and locks in the flavor. Once the pork belly bites are perfected, they can be transformed into three distinct gourmet meals. The first option is the bao bun, a soft and pillowy vessel that contrasts beautifully with the crunchy pork.

To assemble this, a refreshing slaw is created by mixing coleslaw mix, fresh coriander leaves, lime juice, caster sugar, and salt. This acidity cuts through the richness of the meat. A creamy and spicy element is added by mixing mayonnaise with either hot sauce or sweet chilli sauce.

The bao is filled with a generous portion of the slaw, 500 grams of reheated sticky pork belly, a drizzle of chilli mayo, and a few slices of fresh chilli for those who prefer a sharper heat. This combination of soft, crunchy, creamy, and spicy elements makes for a dinner win that feels like it came from a high-end restaurant.

For those seeking a lighter yet equally satisfying option, the sticky pork belly can be served atop a vibrant, texture-rich salad. This dish utilizes a base of 300 grams of coleslaw, paired with diced Lebanese cucumbers, mint leaves, and coriander. To add an extra layer of crunch, roasted peanuts and crunchy fried noodles are folded into the mix.

The salad is brought together with a zesty dressing made from lime juice, fish sauce, and sweet chilli sauce, which is whisked until smooth and poured over the greens. After a quick shake to ensure everything is evenly coated, the salad is plated into bowls and topped with 500 grams of piping hot pork belly bites.

The contrast between the chilled, tangy salad and the warm, glazed meat creates a dynamic dining experience, further enhanced by serving the dish with lime wedges and sliced fresh chilli on the side. The third and perhaps most comforting way to enjoy these pork bites is by integrating them into a savory fried rice. The process begins in a wok or pan with a splash of oil and four lightly beaten eggs, which are scrambled and set aside.

The wok is then heated again to sauté crushed garlic and ginger along with a colorful mixture of frozen peas, corn, and carrots for about three minutes. Three cups of cold, pre-cooked rice are added to the pan and tossed until heated through, ensuring the grains remain distinct. The dish is seasoned with soy sauce and oyster sauce before the scrambled eggs are folded back in. A final addition of sliced coriander leaves adds a burst of freshness.

The fried rice is then scooped into bowls and crowned with 500 grams of reheated sticky pork belly bites and garnished with sliced green onions. This meal is the ultimate solution for long to-do lists and busy days, offering a restaurant-quality dinner that is incredibly efficient to prepare





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Air Fryer Pork Belly Cooking Guide Quick Meals Steph De Sousa

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