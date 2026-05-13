Mastermind Behind Brutal Bikie Assassination Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

David Pye, a member of the Mongols, has been jailed for life for orchestrating the sniper assassination of Rebels boss Nick Martin in Western Australia.

In a landmark ruling that sends a clear message to the underworld, David Pye , a 43-year-old figure associated with the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the cold-blooded assassination of Nick Martin.

The victim, who served as the boss of the Rebels motorcycle club, was targeted in a meticulously planned operation that culminated in a sniper attack at the Kwinana Motorplex in December 2020. Justice Joseph McGrath of the Supreme Court did not mince words during the sentencing hearing, labeling Pye the architect of the killing.

The judge emphasized that the murder was not a random act of violence but a calculated and premeditated strike born out of a deep-seated hatred and a desire to settle a personal and professional disagreement through the most extreme means possible. Pye remained stoic and emotionless as the gravity of his sentence was delivered, with the court decreeing that he must serve a minimum of 34 years before he can even be considered for parole.

The details of the conspiracy reveal a chilling level of planning that earned Pye the moniker of a criminal mastermind. The plot began in the digital realm, where Pye utilized social media platforms to identify and recruit a professional killer. He eventually connected with Ben Johnston, a former soldier whose military training provided the precision necessary for a long-range assassination. The arrangement was purely transactional; Pye offered Johnston a staggering sum of 150,000 dollars in cash to execute the hit.

However, the ambition of the mastermind did not stop at one victim. Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Pye had attempted to leverage Johnston for further killings, offering hundreds of thousands of additional dollars to eliminate other rivals. This pattern of behavior highlighted a systematic attempt to use hired violence to consolidate power and eliminate opposition within the warring bikie factions of Western Australia. Unbeknownst to Pye, his attempts at secrecy were failures.

The Western Australian police had already infiltrated the periphery of his operations, and undercover officers were monitoring the movements of both the architect and the assassin. Crucial evidence was gathered through surveillance footage that captured what the court described as not-so-secret meetings. These videos provided an irrefutable timeline of the planning phase, showing Pye and Johnston coordinating the logistics of the hit.

For several years, the identity of the shooter remained a closely guarded secret under legal suppression orders intended to protect Johnston's safety. However, in a surprising turn of events, the ex-soldier successfully fought to have these orders lifted, stepping forward as the state's star witness. Johnston, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence, provided the testimony necessary to link Pye directly to the order for murder, effectively dismantling Pye's defense.

Despite the overwhelming evidence and the testimony of the hitman, Pye maintained a stance of denial throughout the legal process. His defense team attempted to paint Johnston as an unreliable witness and a liar, but Justice McGrath found these arguments unconvincing. The judge noted that Pye displayed a complete lack of remorse for his actions, continuing to deny any involvement even after his conviction was secured.

In the courtroom, the emotional weight of the crime was palpable, as Nick Martin's daughter and partner watched the proceedings. The judge underscored that while Johnston was the one who pulled the trigger, the criminal responsibility was shared. In fact, the act of hiring a professional to kill another human being was categorized as one of the most heinous types of murder.

By orchestrating the hit, Pye had moved beyond simple encouragement and had actively engineered a death, ensuring that his legacy would be one of violence and a lifetime behind bars





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David Pye Bikie War Western Australia Murder Conviction Organized Crime

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