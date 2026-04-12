Masters Final Round Sees Dramatic Swings and Controversial Outburst

The final round of the Masters at Augusta National delivered a thrilling spectacle, with multiple lead changes, stunning performances, and a notable act of unsportsmanlike conduct. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, and Justin Rose all held the lead at various points, while Sergio Garcia's outburst on the course drew criticism.

The final round of the Masters at Augusta National witnessed a captivating and tumultuous display of golf, with several contenders experiencing dramatic shifts in fortune. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, and Justin Rose all took turns leading the pack, only to relinquish their positions amidst the pressure-cooker environment. Jason Day, the Australian hopeful, faced a significant setback with an unfortunate double bogey on the seventh hole, stemming from a challenging bunker lie. This, coupled with a bogey on the fifth, pushed him back to 5-under par, six shots behind the leaders after 12 holes, effectively ending his chances to take the lead.

Justin Rose, at 45 years old, showcased remarkable form on the front nine, carding a 32 with five birdies and surging to 12-under, temporarily seizing the lead. Rose, a three-time runner-up at Augusta, including a near miss against McIlroy the previous year, aimed to become the second-oldest champion. However, he stumbled with consecutive bogeys at Amen Corner, Augusta's iconic stretch of holes, and his hopes faltered.

Cameron Smith, the LIV Golf star, mounted an impressive comeback on the back nine, stringing together four consecutive birdies and an eagle, finishing with a final round score of 66. McIlroy, the defending champion, endured a shocking three-putt double bogey on the par-3 fourth hole, impacting his rhythm. Young, after an early birdie, took the lead before being overtaken by Rose and other contenders. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, also made an early move with birdies on the second and third holes.

The drama extended beyond the leaderboard, with Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion, drawing attention for his outburst and poor behavior. During the round, he smashed his driver on the second tee, followed by breaking the shaft by hitting a water cooler. Augusta National officials issued a code of conduct warning to Garcia, highlighting his history of erratic behavior, including previous incidents at the Open Championship. Garcia finished the round with a disappointing score of 75, eight-over for the tournament, and was seemingly unrepentant when questioned about his actions.

The volatility of the final round was a true testament to the challenges Augusta National presents. The pressure of the Masters proved too much for some, with even seasoned professionals succumbing to errors. The lead changed hands frequently, and the course's notoriously challenging layout played a significant role in the fluctuating fortunes of the players. The performance of Rose, Young, and Smith, amongst others, kept spectators on the edge of their seats, and it would be a memorable Masters tournament for a multitude of reasons.

The contrasting experiences of the players, from moments of brilliance to costly errors, provided a compelling narrative of perseverance, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of victory. The final day was a showcase of both the highs and lows of professional golf, delivering a captivating spectacle for viewers worldwide, and demonstrating the delicate balance between skill and mental fortitude required to succeed at the highest level of the game. The incident with Sergio Garcia further added to the dramatic narrative of the day, showing the importance of sportsmanship and the emotional toll that the Masters tournament can have on its competitors.





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