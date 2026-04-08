Masters Par 3 Contest Highlights Family Moments and Hole-in-Ones, Rory McIlroy to Play with Young Fan

The Masters Par 3 contest saw Aaron Rai take the win, with hole-in-ones and heartwarming family moments. Rory McIlroy is set to play alongside a young fan, Mason Howell, who received a ball from him years ago. The event sets the stage for the main tournament.

The annual Masters Par 3 contest provided a delightful prelude to the main event, showcasing heartwarming family moments and impressive displays of skill. Aaron Rai, the Englishman, emerged victorious with a six-under par round of 21 on the nine-hole short course. However, history suggests a potential curse attached to this win, as no golfer has ever claimed the coveted green jacket after winning the lighthearted Wednesday competition since its inception in 1960.

The contest was particularly memorable for the four hole-in-ones achieved by prominent players. Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Tommy Fleetwood all thrilled the crowd with their remarkable shots, adding to the day's excitement. Keegan Bradley, last year's US Ryder Cup captain, achieved a remarkable feat by making a hole-in-one on the eighth hole for the second consecutive year, solidifying his reputation as a player favored by the golf gods. Fleetwood's ace on the fourth hole aimed to steal some of the spotlight from his son Frankie, whose viral television interview a year prior, where he expressed his difficulty reaching the green over the water, had captured the hearts of many. The Par 3 contest isn't just about the competition; it's a celebration of the sport's inclusive atmosphere, where the presence of families and friends enhances the overall experience.\The Masters Par 3 contest wasn't just about the competition; it was a heartwarming spectacle, filled with family moments and remarkable shots. Brian Harman's daughter, Cooper, delivered a memorable performance by draining a monster putt, delighting the crowd. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Bryson DeChambeau had comedian and actor Kevin Hart as his special guest caddie. His playing partner, Haotong Li, expressed his enthusiasm upon seeing Hart. The event underscored the family-friendly nature of golf, providing a platform for players to share special moments with their loved ones. The anticipation for the main tournament was palpable, with discussions about the course and the elite players. The atmosphere surrounding the Masters is one of luxury, from the financial implications of the courses to the history of the sport. It's an event that is a celebration of the sport's inclusive atmosphere, where the presence of families and friends enhances the overall experience.\Beyond the Par 3 contest, the upcoming Masters Tournament holds a significant narrative with the pairing of Rory McIlroy and US Amateur champion Mason Howell. McIlroy, a five-time major winner, will tee off alongside 18-year-old Howell, who received a golf ball from McIlroy at the 2016 Players Championship. This moment served as an inspiration for Howell, who will now carry that same ball in his bag at Augusta National. McIlroy reflected on the overlapping generations in golf, recalling his experience playing with Tom Watson in the US Open. He expressed his desire to be the idol, having once been an admirer of Tiger Woods. Howell, who was born just weeks before McIlroy's major debut, shared his excitement and nerves about playing in the Masters. His goal for the week is to make the cut and have four solid rounds. The Masters Tournament promises to be a memorable event, blending the experiences of established players with up-and-coming talent, embodying the sport's tradition and evolving legacy





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