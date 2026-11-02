Mater Pathology to cut 400 jobs in Brisbane and Springfield, 100 before Christmas

Mater will transition its pathology services to external providers over the next 12 to 18 months, cutting 400 jobs including 100 before Christmas, blaming Medicare subsidies that have not kept pace with rising costs.

Mater will cut 400 full-time, part-time and casual pathology jobs across its Brisbane and Springfield hospitals over the next 12 to 18 months, including 100 positions before Christmas.

The healthcare provider confirmed the job losses as it transitions its internal pathology unit to external providers, including Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology and Pathology Queensland. A Mater spokesperson said the organisation had made a difficult decision to move away from operating Mater Pathology to a new service model. The spokesperson blamed cuts to Medicare subsidies and rising costs, saying the subsidies had not kept pace with increasing financial pressures over the past decade, including delivery, workforce and property costs.

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Mater Pathology Service Model

Most of the remaining positions will end in 2027, while more than 400 employees are expected to be affected by the transition in total. Under the new model, pathology services at Mater's Brisbane and Springfield hospitals will be delivered through specialist providers. Mater Pathology currently offers blood tests, respiratory testing, glucose tolerance testing and non-invasive prenatal testing.

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The change will not affect Mater hospitals in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg or the Gold Coast, which already rely on external pathology service providers. The announcement was made just a month before Christmas. A Mater spokesperson said the decision had no impact on the high-quality care Mater patients receive, with continuity of care underpinning every stage of the transition.

The spokesperson said the pathology model Mater is adopting is used by private hospital operators across Australia and will allow more resources to be directed to the clinical care of patients. The spokesperson said the decision was not a reflection on staff capability, professionalism or commitment, but rather the challenges associated with Mater's scale and network density, and its long-term sustainability.

Health Minister Reacts to Cuts

Health Minister Tim Nicholls expressed sorrow and sympathy for affected staff and agreed that current federal funding arrangements were not keeping pace with demand across numerous healthcare services. We support those comments about Medicare immediately, he said. Nicholls said cost-of-living pressures, even for people with private health insurance, are making people turn up at emergency departments and use public health services rather than relying on their private health insurance.

He said the Commonwealth needs to step up to make sure the Medicare rebate actually covers the cost of delivering those services. Nicholls said he had been in contact with Mater about the planned cuts and said redeployment opportunities would be explored. Pathology Queensland will, where it can, step in to pick up services, and although we are fully staffed at the moment, we will be looking to provide opportunities for those people who worked at Mater Pathology, he said.

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Future Employment Decisions

Mater said future employment decisions were a matter for external providers. The transition to external pathology providers will affect more than 400 part-time, full-time and casual employees over the next 12 to 18 months. The job losses come as Mater's internal pathology unit is progressively transitioned to external providers over the next year.