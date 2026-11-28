Australia defeated Colombia 3-1 in Canberra as Steph Catley celebrated her 150th cap and Caitlin Foord scored the decisive third goal.

Australia defeated Colombia 3-1 on Saturday night at a wet GIO Stadium in Canberra, with captain Steph Catley marking her 150th cap by playing a key role in the go-ahead goal.

Catley Marks 150th Cap With Key Role

The Matildas kicked away in the second half to secure the win, responding to Colombia's early pressure. Catley wore the armband for her milestone appearance. Her 59th-minute corner ricocheted off Colombian defender Daniela Arias's back and into the net for an own goal, putting Australia into the ascendancy. Caitlin Foord struck three minutes later to secure a match-winning cushion.

Also read Steph Catley Plays 150th Matildas Game Against Colombia in Canberra

Coach Joe Montemurro also fielded the returning Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross in his starting XI, with Cooney-Cross making her first Matildas appearance in 252 days. The match served as preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup next June. The opening was breakneck. Fowler sprung Ellie Carpenter into space just seconds in, with her resulting cross sent back across the face of goal by Foord before being redirected just wide by Sam Kerr.

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Linda Caicedo flashed a shot across goal as Colombia looked for an immediate response, and Foord and Colombia's Ingrid Guerra also had chances amid back-and-forth exchanges. Australia produced arguably the best-worked goal of Montemurro's tenure in the 10th minute. Clare Wheeler, Fowler, Kerr and Ellie Kennedy combined to slice the Colombian defence apart, with Kennedy scoring the opening goal.

Colombia Star Caicedo Shines for Visitors

Falling behind seemed to spur Caicedo on; the Real Madrid star almost equalised moments later and then found the net in the 15th minute after bursting forward, blowing past Winonah Heatley and converting. Every time the 21-year-old Caicedo got near the ball, alarm bells rang for the Matildas, with her combination of pace, close control and positional nous leaving defenders scrambling. A 20th-minute assist was denied by Gisela Robledo's offside kneecap.

The first half ended level after a hard-fought battle where both teams exchanged significant chances. Montemurro's adjustments at halftime, which saw Kerr withdrawn for Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord moved into a central role, put the clamps on the South Americans. Colombia did not produce another shot until Manuela Vanegas's 94th-minute header. Catley's set piece and Foord's strike, the latter the result of class build-up from Fowler and Cooney-Cross, secured an assured result.

Remy Siemsen replaced Mary Fowler later in the match, allowing Foord to revert to a wide role while maintaining the team's attacking momentum. These substitutions demonstrated the depth of the squad and the coach's ability to manage player energy levels effectively during critical phases. Montemurro had made five major changes to the starting lineup that had recently suffered a heavy defeat against Haiti.

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Montemurro Uses Match To Assess Squad

He said the selection was a calculated move to identify which players could excel in various tactical scenarios. He emphasised the need for stability and continuity in their style of play while simultaneously assessing squad options. Caicedo had created multiple scoring opportunities for Colombia and struck the woodwork twice in the opening period. Australia survived this onslaught largely due to resilient defending and missed chances by the visitors to convert their dominance into goals.

Sam Kerr, despite missing a clear opportunity in the second minute, remained involved in the buildup and provided the assist for the opening goal. Ellie Kennedy scored the Matildas' first goal in the 10th minute, capitalising on Kerr's feed with a powerful right-footed strike that beat Colombian goalkeeper Katherine Tapia. Colombia responded quickly when Caicedo equalised in the 15th minute, showcasing her technical ability by guiding the ball past keeper Mackenzie Arnold. The first half ended with the scores level.

Matildas Aim To Build World Cup Momentum

This victory sets a positive tone for the Matildas as they continue their preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup, with the next fixture scheduled against Colombia in Geelong on Wednesday night. The team aims to secure back-to-back wins and a final win in 2026, using these matches to fine-tune their tactics and build cohesion among the rotated squad members.

The performance in Canberra suggests that the coaching staff has found a balance between honouring veteran leaders like Catley and integrating fresh energy into the starting lineup. The results against Colombia provide valuable data for Montemurro as he finalises his squad selections and tactical approaches for the World Cup. The ability to overcome early pressure and capitalise on set-piece opportunities highlights the team's growing maturity and strategic sophistication.