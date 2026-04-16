Matildas Clinch Fifa Series Title with 2-0 Victory Over Kenya Amidst Controversy

Australia's Matildas secured the 2026 Fifa Series trophy by defeating Kenya 2-0 in Nairobi. Goals from Sam Kerr and Clare Wheeler sealed the win, but a disallowed Caitlin Foord goal and a spirited performance from the host nation highlighted the growing competitiveness in women's football.

Australia captain Sam Kerr lifted the trophy, capping off a successful 2026 Fifa Series Final campaign for the Matildas as they defeated Kenya 2-0 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. The victory was secured with a goal in each half from Kerr and midfielder Clare Wheeler, much to the delight of the 20,000 enthusiastic home fans.

However, the Australian side, managed by Joe Montemurro, departed with a strong sense of injustice after a third goal from Caitlin Foord was disallowed for a reason that bewildered most in attendance, with the exception of the match official. Despite the controversial decision, the Kenyan hosts, ranked 128th in the world, demonstrated that they are a competitive force in women's football, proving to be a worthy opponent for the 15th-ranked Matildas. In fact, Kenya matched Australia for much of the first half and only trailed at halftime due to a significant goalkeeping error. The opening goal came in the 25th minute when, following a corner from Jamilla Rankin, Sam Kerr found herself unmarked in the penalty area. Kerr's strike was somewhat scuffed, and to her disbelief, goalkeeper Lillian Awuor fumbled the ball, allowing it to trickle through her grasp and into the net. Awuor's distress was evident as she expressed her frustration. Kenya responded positively to going a goal down, creating two clear opportunities to equalize before the break. Shalyne Opisa's impressive run and shot necessitated a superb save from Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, and Fasila Adhiambo's darting run down the right flank culminated in a shot that struck the post. In the second half, Kerr and Foord combined effectively to create early chances for the Matildas. Their pressure paid off in the 54th minute when Foord skillfully navigated through a somewhat passive Kenyan defence and set up Clare Wheeler. Wheeler's intelligent footwork allowed her to evade several defenders before calmly slotting home Australia's second goal. The Matildas felt they had secured a third goal just before the hour mark when Amy Sayer's cross narrowly missed Kerr but found Foord at the far post, who powerfully finished from a tight angle. Confusion ensued as the referee immediately disallowed the goal, seemingly convinced it had not crossed the line. Protests from the Matildas and coach Montemurro followed, with goalscorer Foord receiving a booking for her persistent arguments. This disallowed goal meant the Matildas were not entirely secure, and a crucial intervention from Winonah Heatley was required to deny Kenyan substitute Elizabeth Mideva a clear shooting opportunity as she threatened to reduce the deficit. The match also marked a significant milestone for Alanna Kennedy, who earned her 150th cap, becoming the fifth Matilda to achieve this distinction. She was bestowed the captaincy for the day, joining the elite company of Emily van Egmond, Clare Polkinghorne, Cheryl Salisbury, and Lisa De Vanna





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