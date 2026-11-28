Kyra Cooney-Cross returns after 252 days as the Matildas beat Colombia at GIO Stadium. Steph Catley celebrates 150 caps while the team secures a crucial win ahead of the World Cup.

Kyra Cooney-Cross returned to the Australian starting lineup for the first time in 252 days, marking a significant emotional and athletic milestone as the Matildas secured a vital victory over Colombia. The midfielder played a key role in the match at GIO Stadium in Canberra, contributing to a team performance that balanced intense competition with celebratory moments for veteran players.

It was also a historic night for Steph Catley, who celebrated her 150th appearance for the national team with a decisive contribution to the winning goal. The defender donned the captain's armband for this major career milestone, leading a side that showcased resilience and tactical maturity under the challenging conditions of a wet Australian evening.

Also read Matildas vs Colombia friendly: Catley wins 150th cap in wet Canberra

Cooney-Cross Returns After Personal Tragedy

Kyra Cooney-Cross was back in the starting side for the first time in 252 days following the tragic passing of her mother earlier this year. Her return ended a long absence that began after the Asian Cup in March, and her presence on the pitch provided immediate stability and insight for the Matildas midfield. Cooney-Cross produced a typically strong performance, linking up effectively with teammates to control the tempo of the game during crucial phases of play.

After the final whistle, Cooney-Cross shared a simple message on Sunday morning, reflecting on the significance of playing again after such a difficult personal period. Her return was seen as a major boost for the squad's depth and tactical flexibility, allowing head coach Joe Montemurro to deploy his preferred system with his most influential players back on the field.

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Goal Scoring Details And Match Timeline

Alanna Kennedy and Linda Caicedo netted inside the opening 15 minutes, setting a blistering pace that defined the first half of the encounter. Australia took the lead in the tenth minute through a well-worked goal where Clare Wheeler, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, and Alanna Kennedy combined to slice the visitor's defence to ribbons. This early advantage showcased the team's ability to exploit spaces and create high-quality chances through coordinated movement.

Colombia responded quickly, with Linda Caicedo bursting forward to blow past Winonah Heatley and convert the equaliser in the 15th minute. The Real Madrid star's speed and close control left Australian defenders scrambling, and she almost equalised moments after the restart. Her influence was constant, with a 20th-minute assist denied only by Gisela Robledo's offside kneecap, highlighting the threat posed by the South American side.

Catley And Foord Secure The Victory

Steph Catley's 59th-minute corner ricocheted off Daniela Arias' back to put Australia into the ascendancy, ending the Colombian pressure. The defender had been a focal point of the match, and her set-piece delivery proved to be the turning point in a tightly contested game. The goal shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the Matildas, who looked more organized and confident in their defensive shape.

Caitlin Foord struck three minutes later to secure a match-winning cushion, capitalizing on class build-up from Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross. This goal effectively sealed the result, allowing Australia to manage the remainder of the game with greater control. The adjustments made by the coaching staff, including managing Sam Kerr's minutes and withdrawing her for Hayley Raso, helped clamp down on the space afforded to the South Americans.

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Tactical Adjustments And Future Outlook

The adjustments made by Joe Montemurro served to clamp down on the space afforded to the South Americans, who didn't have another shot until Manuela Vanegas's 94th-minute header. Cooney-Cross highlighted the team's ability to learn from the first 20 minutes, noting that Colombia's chances were either through an error or due to distance issues that were rectified as the game progressed. This tactical flexibility is crucial for a team chasing continuity and insight ahead of the Women's World Cup next June.

Chasing continuity and insight ahead of the Women's World Cup next June, Montemurro will get another chance to look at his side in Geelong next Wednesday. The team will aim to chase a final win in 2026, building on the confidence gained from this victory. The return of key players like Cooney-Cross and the milestone celebration for Steph Catley provide a positive foundation for the final preparations before the global tournament begins.