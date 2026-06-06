Matildas Face Stiffer Challenge Against Mexico in Friendly Series

The Matildas are back in Australia for the first time since March's devastating Asian Cup final loss to Japan, and keen to start a new chapter looking only ahead towards the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Hayley Raso sat with her hands behind her back, closed her eyes and shook her head in disbelief after the Matildas ' final defeat. Despite competing in three World Cups, two Olympic Games and three Asian Cups, the team fell short of winning silverware.

Raso's goals for the future have only been fortified and she now wants to win something before retiring. The 31-year-old said she felt like she had the goal when she first came into the Matildas to go to a World Cup, to go to an Olympics, and she's ticked those things off.

The Matildas are back in Australia for the first time since March's devastating Asian Cup final loss to Japan, and keen to start a new chapter looking only ahead towards the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. They have played since then, beating Malawi and Kenya 5-0 and 2-0 respectively in April's FIFA Series. But Mexico, their opponent for this two-match friendly series, present a stiffer challenge.

Coach Joe Montemurro has said he believes Mexico, undefeated in 15 games, are better than their world No.28 ranking suggests and offer a valuable strategic test for his 15th-ranked Matildas. They're definitely a top 20 team, Montemurro said during Friday's pre-match press conference. The league is growing, and there's a lot of investment, so they're a top, top team. Their ranking doesn't mimic where I believe they should be.

They're a tidy team technically, and even structurally they're very good. The match will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, which will be sold out tonight with an estimated 30,000 fans in attendance. The fans are streaming through the gates of the stadium, which is actually located in Broadmeadow, a 13-minute drive from Newy proper. The estimated population of Broadmeadow is fewer than 1800.

Tonight, however, it will swell to near 30,000. The match will be led by Ellie, who will mark her 100th international cap by wearing the armband, leading what can only be described as Montemurro's favoured line-up. Sam Kerr leads an attack also headlined by Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord. Steph Catley is back from injury and Mackenzie Arnold is in goal





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Matildas Mexico Friendly Series 2027 World Cup Joe Montemurro

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