Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah has recovered from autonomic dysfunction caused by a concussion in March and returns to the Matildas squad for two friendlies against Colombia.

Australian goalkeeper Teagan Micah has recovered from a neurological disorder that threatened to end her career and returns to the Matildas squad for their two-game series against Colombia, beginning in Canberra on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with autonomic dysfunction after suffering a concussion in March while training with her current French club, Lyon. The condition stops the nervous system properly regulating automatic body functions. Micah previously sustained a serious head injury in 2022 with Swedish side FC Rosengard. The latest concussion forced her to miss March's Asian Cup and led to the debilitating condition.

Also read Why there's no time to waste for Matildas ahead of World Cup

Micah considered early retirement

The Queenslander revealed the big health scare almost forced her into early retirement. She experienced problems regulating her heart rate, which would rise to 190 beats per minute after walking for two minutes. I had a lot of chats with my family, with doctors, my best friends every day about retirement, and it was looking like that for a while, Micah said.

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Micah consulted with specialists in Sydney, Geneva and France in a bid to get healthy and back on the field. She said a trip home around June or July proved to be the turning point. It was probably about June, July time when I came home for about two weeks and I also saw my doctors here, it was kind of the turning point for me, she said.

I sat down with my family and spoke a lot with them and it was just a matter of get back healthy first and then making the decision. I did not want to make a decision before that because I knew it was not going to be something I would be comfortable with. I just knew I wanted to keep going.

Teammates helped Micah recover

Micah, who says she feels alive again, credited ex-Lyon star Ellie Carpenter and other Australian teammates for getting her back on her feet. She got me through so many days, Micah said of close friend Carpenter. She sent me food to my apartment when I could not get out of bed for days. Steph, Ellie, Ras were the main ones checking in all the time.

Also the coaching staff here, the Matildas, were incredible as well, and at Lyon, those girls made me smile on days where I did not think I had it in me anymore. Competing with Mackenzie Arnold for the number one shirt, Micah said she would do everything possible to nab a spot in Australia's squad for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

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Micah eyes 2027 World Cup spot

I need to probably go back to the drawing board and write down what I want to achieve now with the rest of my career, Micah said. Now that I feel good and I am ready to go it is like where do I want my career to take me, to use this second chance I have. The friendlies in Canberra and Geelong are world number 15 Australia's last before the World Cup draw on December 11.

World number 19 Colombia have established themselves as the second-best South American team behind hosts Brazil. Along with Micah, Australia have regained Mary Fowler, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Alanna Kennedy, Tameka Yallop and Kahli Johnson. Everton attacker Holly McNamara is out until late December with a hamstring injury, while Clare Hunt and Charlie Rule remain sidelined.