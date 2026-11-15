Matildas Squad Announced for Colombia Friendlies with Key Returns

Sarina Montemurro names 26-player Matildas squad for Colombia friendlies, highlighting returns of Kyra Cooney-Cross and Alanna Kennedy ahead of World Cup preparations.

The Australian national women's soccer team has released its squad for upcoming friendlies against Colombia, featuring significant returns from key players and highlighting the squad depth ahead of major tournaments.

Sarina Montemurro has selected twenty-six players for the matches against the world No.19-ranked Colombian side. The team will face Colombia in Canberra next Saturday night, followed by a second fixture in Geelong four days later, marking a crucial preparation phase for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Also read Inaugural Rebel League Legends Game Announced for February 2027

Key Player Returns and Squad Dynamics

Kyra Cooney-Cross returns to the Matildas fold after taking time away from the sport to support her family while her late mother, Jess, received treatment for cancer. Her inclusion provides a major boost to the coaching staff as they look to finalize tactical combinations.

Alanna Kennedy also makes a welcome return to the group. The London City Lionesses utility player missed previous engagements but has been recalled based on her strong form. Her presence adds versatility to the defensive and midfield lines as Montemurro prepares for intense competition.

Tegan Micah, the goalkeeper for OL Lyon, is included in the squad after missing the Asian Cup due to concussion symptoms. Her recovery allows Montemurro to have a fully experienced backline available for the critical windows ahead.

Veteran midfielder Tameka Yallop has earned her place in the squad following impressive performances in the A-League for Wellington Phoenix. Her experience and recent form make her a valuable asset for the midfield battle against a talented Colombian side.

Advertisement

Steph Catley Milestone and Team Records

Steph Catley is positioned to reach a historic milestone during this international window. The vice-captain will become only the seventh player to achieve one hundred and fifty caps for the Matildas if she features in either match against Colombia.

She will join an elite group of legendary players who have reached this appearance benchmark. This group includes Clare Polkinghorne, Lisa De Vanna, and Cheryl Salisbury, as well as the all-time appearances leader Emily van Egmond.

Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy also stand alongside Catley in this distinguished company. All three of these players have been named in the current squad, highlighting the stability and experience within the core leadership of the national team.

Emily van Egmond continues to set the standard for longevity and contribution. Her continued selection underscores the importance of veteran leadership in guiding the team through the rigorous demands of international soccer.

World Cup Ranking Implications

The upcoming fixtures carry weight beyond mere preparation. The Matildas are currently ranked fifteenth in the world by FIFA and must remain within the top sixteen by the end of this window.

Maintaining this position is essential to secure a place in pot two for the FIFA Women's World Cup draw. The draw is scheduled for December eleven in Rio de Janeiro, making these rankings a critical factor in determining potential group stage opponents.

Montemurro emphasized the strategic importance of these matches in his public statement. He noted that the squad reflects the depth and quality available as the team heads into a significant year for the national program.

The coach highlighted the dual challenges of the Olympic qualifiers and the FIFA Women's World Cup twenty twenty-seven. These friendlies serve as a testing ground for combinations that will define their success in both tournaments.

Advertisement

Full Squad List and Missing Names

The final squad announcement includes a robust mix of experienced veterans and emerging talents. Goalkeepers Mackenzie Arnold and Chloe Lincoln are selected to compete for the number one spot.

The defensive lineup features Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Winonah Heatley, Courtney Nevin, Kaitlyn Torpey, and Tori Tumeth. The midfield will be bolstered by Kyra Cooney-Cross, Daniela Galic, Alanna Kennedy, Alana Murphy, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, and Tameka Yallop.

The attacking options are extensive, with Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Kahli Johnson, Sam Kerr, Leticia McKenna, Hayley Raso, and Remy Siemsen all included. This depth allows Montemurro to rotate players and test different tactical approaches.

The only key player missing from the squad is Everton forward Holly McNamara. Football Australia did not provide a specific explanation for her absence, leaving her status for the upcoming matches unclear.

Opponent Analysis and Future Outlook

Colombia presents a formidable challenge for the Matildas. Montemurro described them as a talented and highly competitive opponent that will test the Australian side in different ways across the two matches.

The coach stressed that these encounters are exactly the types of games needed for preparation. Facing a team of Colombia's caliber will help identify strengths and weaknesses before the high-stakes tournaments begin.

Montemurro expressed pleasure at welcoming back several players while recognizing those who have continued to perform strongly at club level. He noted their positive impact during the last international window.

The team will now focus on executing their game plan in Canberra and Geelong. Success in these matches will not only aid World Cup preparations but also help secure a favorable position in the upcoming draw in Rio de Janeiro.