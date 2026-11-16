Matildas recall Fowler, Cooney-Cross and Kennedy for Colombia friendlies

Mary Fowler, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Alanna Kennedy return to the Matildas squad for friendlies against Colombia on November 28 in Canberra and December 2 in Geelong, with World Cup seeding at stake.

Mary Fowler, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Alanna Kennedy and Teagan Micah headline a host of big names recalled by coach Joe Montemurro for the Matildas upcoming friendlies against Colombia.

Montemurro Recalls Key Matildas Stars

The two matches will be played in Canberra on November 28 and in Geelong on December 2. They are Australia's last games before the Women's World Cup draw on December 11 in Rio de Janeiro. Cooney-Cross has not played for Australia since March's Asian Cup. Her mother, Jessica, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bile-duct cancer in January and died in July.

Also read Matildas Squad Announced for Colombia Friendlies with Key Returns

Cooney-Cross took time away from football, then returned to playing at Arsenal in August, but was given time to be ready to rejoin the Matildas. She is now back for her first games since March's Asian Cup. Fowler returns after flying back to Sydney to care for her injured partner, NRL star Nathan Cleary.

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She and Cooney-Cross will both be crucial to Australia's Women's World Cup hopes next year, and Montemurro will relish being able to use them for the first time in months. Goalkeeper Micah missed the Asian Cup due to her latest concussion setback and has not played since. Kennedy also returns from injury. Veteran midfielder Tameka Yallop is back in the Matildas squad for the first time since missing the Asian Cup with a hamstring injury.

Full Matildas Squad List Announced

Forward Kahli Johnson of Calgary Wild FC has also been recalled. Striker Holly McNamara is sidelined until about Christmas with a hamstring injury. It is the only absence not explained by Football Australia. Apart from her, Montemurro has a rare opportunity to field all of his big guns at once.

The full squad features prominent names such as Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso. Goalkeepers are Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln and Teagan Micah. Defenders are Alexia Apostolakis, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charli Grant, Winonah Heatley, Courtney Nevin, Kaitlyn Torpey and Tori Tumeth. Midfielders are Kyra Cooney-Cross, Daniela Galic, Alanna Kennedy, Alana Murphy, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler and Tameka Yallop.

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Forwards are Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Kahli Johnson, Sam Kerr, Leticia McKenna, Hayley Raso and Remy Siemsen. Montemurro said the squad reflects the depth and quality available as the team enters a significant year. He noted Colombia are a talented and highly competitive opponent who will test the team in different ways across the two matches. He added that these are exactly the types of games needed to prepare for the challenges ahead.

World Cup Ranking Implications Explained

The coach will use the two games to continue testing combinations and advance preparations for the global tournament. The Matildas are ranked world No.15 and need good results against Colombia, ranked No.19, to consolidate a ranking inside the top 16. That is crucial to secure a place in Pot Two for the World Cup draw. Missing out on Pot Two could lead to a tougher group placement.

The team is treating these fixtures as vital for seeding and long-term campaign goals. Vice-captain Steph Catley will become just the seventh player to reach 150 caps for the Matildas if she takes the field in either match. She would join Clare Polkinghorne, Lisa De Vanna, Cheryl Salisbury, all-time appearances leader Emily van Egmond, Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy. Van Egmond, Foord and Kennedy are all in the current squad, highlighting the continuity of leadership.

Catley Milestone Highlights Legacy

Catley's milestone would further solidify her status as a central figure in the team's legacy. Australia's two games against Colombia serve as key preparation for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and the Olympic qualifiers. The matches will be played in Canberra next Saturday night and in Geelong four days later. More to come.