Matildas Stunned by Late Mexico Goal in Friendly Defeat

Australia's women's national soccer team, the Matildas, fell 1-0 to Mexico in a friendly at Newcastle, with Diana Ordonez's 92nd-minute goal sealing the upset. Despite statistical dominance, the Matildas struggled with finishing, raising concerns ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Australia's Matildas suffered a second consecutive home defeat, losing 1-0 to Mexico in a friendly match at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. The game, attended by 23,167 spectators, saw Mexico 's Diana Ordonez score the winning goal in the 92nd minute after a pass from Alice Soto.

The Matildas, ranked 15th, had more possession (61 percent) and shots (19-12) but failed to convert chances. Sam Kerr had a notable opportunity in the 87th minute, but a tackle from Greta Espinoza prevented a shot. Mexico extended their winning streak to six games with this performance, which serves as preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The Matildas will face Mexico again in Sydney on Tuesday, seeking their first home win since March's Asian Cup final loss to Japan. Players like Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord expressed disappointment over missed chances, emphasizing the need for improvement in the final third. Ellie Carpenter celebrated her 100th cap, contributing with forward runs, but the team's overall finishing lacked precision.

The match highlighted Mexico's defensive resilience and counterattacking threat, as they also saw opportunities from Charlyn Corral and others before the late winner





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Matildas Mexico Women's Soccer Friendly Match World Cup Preparation

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