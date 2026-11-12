Matildas draw Japan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Asian Olympic qualifying

Australia will face Japan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Group A of the Asian Olympic qualifiers, with only the group winner earning a direct berth at LA28.

Australia will face Japan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Group A of next year's Asian Olympic qualifiers. The draw took place on Thursday afternoon in Malaysia, placing Joe Montemurro's side in a group with the fearsome Nadeshiko.

The Matildas copped the worst of two possible outcomes from pot one. Japan outclassed the Matildas 1-0 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup final in Sydney earlier this year. That result all but shut the door on this generation's hopes of a major trophy. It has been over a decade since the Matildas defeated Japan in a competitive fixture.

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Group A Qualifying Path To LA28

Beating Japan could be what is required of Sam Kerr and her teammates to book their spot at the next Olympics, or at least do so the easy way. Only the top team from the two groups in Asian qualifying will clinch a direct berth at LA28. The second-placed teams will face each other in a play-off, with the winner to then square off against Argentina for the last remaining berth.

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In that instance, Group B's runners-up are likely to be either North Korea, South Korea or China, all of whom have caused problems for the Matildas in recent years. Their FIFA rankings are North Korea 12, South Korea 17, China 18 and the Philippines 39. The Matildas will return to action later this month with a two-match friendly series against Colombia. Their bid to reach the Olympics will begin in April.

Olympic Football Age Restrictions Proposed

Heightening the stakes is the possibility that 2028 could be the last time the Matildas grace the Olympic stage. FIFA is reportedly petitioning the International Olympic Committee to restrict the women's football tournament to under-23s players. That would bring it in line with men's football, which made that change in 1992 and then, four years later, allowed countries to name a maximum of three overage players each. The earliest this could happen is at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Women's football at the Olympics has been open-aged since it was introduced to the program in 1996. It has long been regarded as a highlight of the calendar, with medals considered to be far more prestigious than in men's football.

However, the development of the women's game and introduction of more tournaments has created more fixture congestion. FIFA's new Club World Cup for women will take place for the first time in January 2028. Changes to Olympic eligibility are seen as an obvious way to alleviate the congestion problem. The proposal was reported by the Guardian last week.

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Matildas Face Japan In Qualifiers

Any such move could face serious opposition from players, supporters and possibly the IOC, given the commercial importance of the sport to the Olympics. For now, the Matildas must focus on a qualifying path that runs through Japan, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan. Japan remains the biggest obstacle, having beaten Australia in the Asian Cup final in Sydney. Australia's last competitive win over Japan came more than a decade ago.

The group winner will go directly to LA28. The runner-up will enter a play-off, with Argentina waiting for the winner. Group B is likely to provide a tough runner-up in North Korea, South Korea or China. All three have troubled the Matildas in recent years.

The friendly series against Colombia later this month will be the first step before qualifying begins in April.