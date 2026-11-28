Steph Catley becomes the seventh Matildas player to reach 150 caps as Australia faces Colombia in a Women's World Cup warm-up at a rain-soaked GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Steph Catley will become just the seventh player to reach 150 caps for the Matildas in tonight's friendly against Colombia at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

The milestone puts her alongside all-time greats Clare Polkinghorne, Cheryl Salisbury and Lisa De Vanna, plus current teammates Emily van Egmond, Alanna Kennedy and Caitlin Foord. It is really, really wet in Canberra this evening, which is definitely contributing to the very slow trickle of spectators into GIO Stadium. Several families were seen camping out in their cars waiting for the rain to ease before taking their seats in a mostly uncovered stadium.

Also read Steph Catley Plays 150th Matildas Game Against Colombia in Canberra

Most jerseys are stuck under plastic ponchos, making it hard to tell whether there are more Matildas or Colombian fans in attendance. There were fears the game would be delayed because of lightning, but it seems to have eased a bit and the players are out warming up on time. Kick-off is set for 7.35pm AEDT, though whenever a match is listed to begin at that time it never seems to actually happen.

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Expect it to be five to 15 minutes later than that. As anticipated, Joe Montemurro has rolled out his best available XI, with Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross both starting, along with everyone else you would expect in the line-up if today was the start of the Women's World Cup.

Matildas Build World Cup Cohesion

With precious little time together between now and the actual start of the Women's World Cup in Brazil in June, this is a huge and overdue opportunity for these players to get some reps in together, build cohesion and make sure they are all working towards the same tactical picture. Catley's first international appearance, not unlike tonight, was played in front of practically nobody in the stands.

Her 100th game came in the quarter-final of the 2022 Women's AFC Asian Cup in India, which was played in empty stadiums because of COVID-19. Australia suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to South Korea in that match, conceding an 87th-minute sucker-punch goal to exit a tournament they were favoured to win, giving Catley and her teammates no incentive to remember it. As for Colombia, do not take them for mugs.

Colombia Pose Threat With Caicedo

Ranked No.19 in the world by FIFA, they are the clear second-best team in CONCACAF behind only Brazil, and play with the kind of rugged, unpredictable style that the Matildas need to get a handle on. They also have one of the world's best players on their team: Real Madrid star Linda Caicedo, who shot to international fame during the last World Cup here in 2023.

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Frances Howe is in position at GIO Stadium in Canberra tonight, and she will bring on-the-ground flavour as Australia's favourite team advances their FIFA Women's World Cup preparations against one of South America's strongest teams, spearheaded by the superstar Linda Caicedo. This is the Matildas' penultimate outing for 2026, and we will bring you all the latest updates right here, as they happen. Matildas fans, you are in for a treat.

Australia Face Critical Test In Canberra

This friendly represents a rare chance for the squad to gel before the World Cup in Brazil, and with Colombia providing tough, unpredictable opposition led by Caicedo, it is exactly the test Australia needs. Stay with us for live updates from Canberra.